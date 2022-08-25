LIVE: GCSE results day 2022 as students across Derbyshire find out their grades
Students across Derbyshire are finding out their eagerly awaited GCSE results today after sitting exams for the first time since the pandemic began.
A week on from A-level results day, the majority of pupils will be able to collect their GCSE grades from 8am this morning (Thursday, August 25).
In England, GCSEs are graded on a numerical system from 9 to 1, rather than from A to E – a grading system which was brought in alongside a new GCSE curriculum for 2017.
Grades 9, 8 and 7 correspond to the two previous top grades of A* and A, while a 4 is broadly equivalent to a C grade.
Pupils need a 4 for a standard pass and 5 for a "strong pass".
We’ll be bringing you all the latest news from across the Derbyshire region on this live blog as GCSE results day 2022 gets underway and are out at Brookfield Community School speaking to students as they receive their grades.
If you want to share your GCSE news with us today, whether you’re a school sharing your results or a proud parent, please email [email protected]
Last updated: Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 11:45
Brookfield Community School students celebrate top grades
It was smiles all round for Jim Thornton, who achieved three grade 9s, four grade 8s, two distinctions and a distinction star at level 2; and Sylvie Kurcewicz who secured seven grade 9s, one grade 8 and one grade 7
Pride at Netherthorpe School on GCSE results day
Headteacher, Helen McVicar, said “This period in education has been like no other but the successes today are testament to the dedication and commitment of our students, their families and the staff at Netherthorpe.
“Being a young person over the last few years has been fraught with challenges but it is essential to highlight just how amazing and adaptable our students have been.
“Having had limited experience of sitting formal examinations and disrupted learning for the last two years, the students and school have worked hard to ensure they achieve the best that they can.
“Beyond their academic achievements, the young people of this generation understand the way people work together, the way that self-sacrifice saves lives and self-discipline builds community.
“They are leaving Netherthorpe equipped with a unique set of skills, a resilience and awareness of the fragility of the world.
“I am very proud of all our young people and how they have adapted and responded to the uncertainty and change they have faced. I wish them all the best for the future.
“Whatever route they take, we know that they will continue to make positive changes in the world.”
Amongst those celebrating top grades were; Oscar Chen, Charlotte Marrison, Caitlin Ashley, Jessica Shepherdson, Jamie Manduwi, Chloe Oliver, Samuel Crowther, Shannon Fisher, Daniel Ma and Oscar Stevenson.
This year, Netherthorpe School said it has seen additional interest from students joining and undertaking their post-16 studies in its Sixth Form.
Some students will move on to Chesterfield College or have opted to start apprenticeships in both local and national organisations.
Kirk Hallam headteacher praises students for ‘fantastic’ GCSE results
Kirk Hallam Community Academy is congratulating its Year 11 students on their GCSE results and hard work in the run-up to the exams.
Over 50 per cent of the students achieved a ‘strong’ pass (grade 5) in both English and Maths this year - the best outcomes the academy has secured thus far.
Headteacher Chris Turner said: “Congratulations to all Kirk Hallam Community Academy students on their fantastic GCSE results. They have shown huge determination, resilience and ambition as the first year group in three to undertake formal examinations.”
“Throughout their two-year courses, they have overcome considerable challenges and performed admirably in the face of adversity.
“The 2022 results highlight a significant improvement for the school and represent the strongest set of GCSE outcomes since progress measures were introduced in 2016.
“We are delighted to be welcoming back many of our Year 11 students to our sixth form in September, and wish all our Year 11 leavers the best of luck in their future careers.”
Sandy Paley, executive headteacher, added: “Today we celebrate the hard work of our students and staff who have worked so closely together throughout and following the pandemic.
“These results will open many doors for all of our students and we are excited to see them continue to thrive in their chosen pathways.”
Special mention goes to:
- Owen Reynolds, who achieved nine GCSEs at grade 9 and an A grade in Additional Maths
- Charles Clamp, who secured seven grade 9s, one grade 8, one grade 7 and an A grade in Additional Maths
- Abigail Judd, who recorded four grade 9s, four grade 8s and one grade 5
- Lucy Matthewman, who received three grade 9s, four grade 8s and two grade 7s
- Jamie Malony, who achieved three grade 9s, two grade 8s, three grade7s and one grade 6.
The academy wishes all its students every success with the next stage of their educational journey, whether they are staying on at Kirk Hallam Sixth Form or undertaking their post-16 studies elsewhere.
Mount St Mary’s College celebrates best GCSE results for five years
A spokesperson for the Spinkhill school said: “What a fantastic set of results for our Syntax class of 2022!
“This year, Mount St Mary’s has received a 100 per cent pass rate for GCSE examinations - 93 per cent of which are in the 9 - 4 grade bracket, the highest rate in five years for the College. Well done Syntax!”
Chesterfield MP praises students for their resilience in good luck message ahead of GCSE results
GCSE grades forecast to be lower than 2021 - much like A-level results last week
Schools have been told to expect lower GCSE results today than those seen in 2021.
However, results are expected to be higher than in 2019 during the last round of exams.
Students are receiving GCSE results on Thursday, having sat exams for the first time in two years following disruption caused by the Covid pandemic.
Grading in England is different when compared with Northern Ireland and Wales.
In recent years, it has followed a numerical system in recent years which replaced traditional A* to G grades ahead of the new GCSE curriculum for 2017.
Similar to the pattern with A-level results, published last week, it is expected that results will drop below last year, but remain above those from 2019.
This year, exams were graded more generously in a bid to provide a safety net for students in the move back towards pre-pandemic arrangements.
Dronfield Henry Fanshawe headteacher ‘totally thrilled’ as school sets new record for achievement on results day
Year 11 students, their families and the school staff at Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School are celebrating what has been described as a ‘wonderful set of exam results’ that reflect the hard work, dedication and commitment that many have given in the most trying of times.
New records have been set at the school, with 63 per cent achieving grades 9-5 in English and Maths and 82 per cent gaining grades 9-4 in English and Maths.
The attainment 8 score is also a new high for the school at 53.59.
Headteacher, Martyn Cooper, said: “I am totally thrilled that the focus and effort of so many for a long period of time has come to fruition in the form of a cracking set of results.
“All associated with the school were determined not to be defined by COVID-19 but instead keen to forge our own destinies and work hard to ensure that individual potential, goals and dreams were realised.
“These results show the success of their actions. We couldn’t be more proud of such a fine bunch of students.”