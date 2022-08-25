LIVE: GCSE results day 2022 as students across Derbyshire find out their grades

Kirk Hallam Community Academy is congratulating its Year 11 students on their GCSE results and hard work in the run-up to the exams.

Over 50 per cent of the students achieved a ‘strong’ pass (grade 5) in both English and Maths this year - the best outcomes the academy has secured thus far.

Headteacher Chris Turner said: “Congratulations to all Kirk Hallam Community Academy students on their fantastic GCSE results. They have shown huge determination, resilience and ambition as the first year group in three to undertake formal examinations.”

“Throughout their two-year courses, they have overcome considerable challenges and performed admirably in the face of adversity.

“The 2022 results highlight a significant improvement for the school and represent the strongest set of GCSE outcomes since progress measures were introduced in 2016.

“We are delighted to be welcoming back many of our Year 11 students to our sixth form in September, and wish all our Year 11 leavers the best of luck in their future careers.”

Sandy Paley, executive headteacher, added: “Today we celebrate the hard work of our students and staff who have worked so closely together throughout and following the pandemic.

“These results will open many doors for all of our students and we are excited to see them continue to thrive in their chosen pathways.”

Special mention goes to:

- Owen Reynolds, who achieved nine GCSEs at grade 9 and an A grade in Additional Maths

- Charles Clamp, who secured seven grade 9s, one grade 8, one grade 7 and an A grade in Additional Maths

- Abigail Judd, who recorded four grade 9s, four grade 8s and one grade 5

- Lucy Matthewman, who received three grade 9s, four grade 8s and two grade 7s

- Jamie Malony, who achieved three grade 9s, two grade 8s, three grade7s and one grade 6.