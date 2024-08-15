Derbyshire student's A-level triumph leads to degree course in medicine at Oxford University
Demi, who did her exams at Swanwick Hall School, racked up an A in biology, an A in chemistry and an A in psychology and will take up her place at St Anne’s College.
She said: “I’m over the moon about getting into Oxford! I’m honestly so relieved and really excited to start in October. I’ve made some friends at Oxford already and they’ve all got in too so I’m very happy about that. I can’t wait!”
Eighteen-year-old Demi will be the first in her immediate family to go to university
Demi signed up to free social mobility technology platform Zero Gravity, to help her with the Oxbridge application process.
Her ambition for the future after university is to become a doctor. While Demi hasn’t confirmed which speciality, she’s leaning towards chronic illnesses and paediatrics. She said: “The physiology of kids is so different, and I feel like a lot of the time doctors talk to the parent rather than the child who’s ill. I’m keen to explain things to child patients in a way they can understand.”
