Thousands of Derbyshire teenagers are anxiously awaiting their A-level results and none more so than a student from Alfreton who has been offered a place at a leading university to study medicine.

Demi Meakin is from a working-class, single parent background and is the first in her immediate family to take a step towards university education.

Eighteen-year-old Demi took her exams at Swanwick Hall School and is hoping to get A*AA grades in biology, chemistry and psychology to secure her place at St Anne’s College at the University of Oxford.

She achieved all five of her offers at Oxford, Bath, Manchester, Cardiff and Hull York Medical School.

Demi overcame many challenges to gain these offers. She recalled: “When I was applying to university, my school didn’t have much experience in supporting students with Oxbridge applications, especially for medicine. As it’s based in a low-opportunity area, no one at my school had ever really applied for medicine before. This meant the teachers weren’t aware of what the application process was like. Now I know that it includes things beyond the personal statement, such as different types of entrance exams and different styles of interviews. It’s not their fault as a school, but that was definitely a key barrier.”

To help with the application process, Demi signed up to the free social mobility technology platform Zero Gravity, that powers thousands of low-opportunity students into top universities through mentoring, masterclasses, and connecting with a community of like-minded students from similar backgrounds. It aims to level the playing field for UK students and give socially mobile students the tools to widen their access to top institutions.

Demi said: “Initially I was worried about applying for Oxbridge. There’s a lot of stereotypes that these institutions are for people from posh or upper-class backgrounds, so I didn’t know if it’d be the place for me or if I’d struggle to fit in. But I’ve always wanted to apply for Oxford and decided to just go for it. Once I attended an offer holder day at the university, I realised that actually this is a place where I can be happy and really enjoy myself.”

She said that she was shocked when she received the offer. “Being from a low-opportunity area, we don’t have as much support so I wasn’t sure if I’d done enough to get in,” said Demi. “I was really happy and my family was also very proud.”

In the run-up to results day this Thursday (August 15), Demi said: “It would be amazing to get in as I’m really excited for the opportunity to go to Oxford. I’ve already started making friends there from people I met at the offer holder day. I have a group chat with six medics who have offers from the college I was assigned to, as well as a wider Oxford medicine group chat. I love the atmosphere of St Anne’s College and can’t wait to hopefully go there.”

Speaking about the support she received from Zero Gravity with her application in 2023, Demi said: “I was matched with a mentor who is a fifth year medical student at Oxford, so he has been exactly where I am, and could really help and relate to me. I have had around 30 calls in the past year with my mentor who has helped me with everything in the application process from my personal statement, the BMAT and UCAT medicine entrance exams, to preparing for the different styles of interviews for medicine. These include panel interviews with several interviewers for the duration of the interview, and multiple mini interviews with one or two interviewers in different stations. My mentor helped me understand and navigate the differences between these interviews and entrance exams, and gave me a variety of practice questions so I was fully comfortable and prepared ahead of time.”

She added: “As well as practical support, my Zero Gravity mentor gave me emotional support when I was feeling stressed about exams and interviews. He was able to offer genuinely helpful advice as he’s been in that position himself. I’ve used the Community function on Zero Gravity’s platform which gave me access to thousands of people who were in similar positions for free. I’ve used the knowledge I’ve gained from my experience to help other people in the community. I’ve also asked them lots of questions and they jumped at the opportunity to give me advice and different perspectives. It’s not a competitive atmosphere at all, it’s actually really collaborative.”

At university, Demi is also keen to become a mentor on Zero Gravity’s platform, so she can help other people from low-opportunity backgrounds defy the odds to break into elite institutions.