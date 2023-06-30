News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Students gathered at Ringwood Hall for the Brookfield School Year 13 prom celebrationsStudents gathered at Ringwood Hall for the Brookfield School Year 13 prom celebrations
Students gathered at Ringwood Hall for the Brookfield School Year 13 prom celebrations

Chesterfield students enjoy special evening at Brookfield Community School prom night

Students from Brookfield Community School, in Chesterfield, celebrated with a party night to remember as Year 13 pupils held their prom event.
By Brian Eyre
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:39 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 16:41 BST

For the students it was a chance to share a special evening with classmates as they come towards the end of their school days.

The event was held at Ringwood Hall in Brimington on Tuesday, July 27.

MORE BROOKFIELD PHOTOS: Chesterfield students celebrate at Brookfield Community School prom night

MORE TO SEE: 50 great photos from Derbyshire school prom nights down the years including Brookfield, Tibshelf, and Tupton Hall

Students pulled out all the stops for the glamorous end-of-term event.

1. Brookfield School Year 13 prom night

Students pulled out all the stops for the glamorous end-of-term event. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Poppy Sutton, Kristie Marshall, Gabrielle Crabtree, Isabelle Bambrick and Georgia Gascoyne at Brookfield School Year 13 prom night

2. Brookfield School Year 13 prom night

Poppy Sutton, Kristie Marshall, Gabrielle Crabtree, Isabelle Bambrick and Georgia Gascoyne at Brookfield School Year 13 prom night Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Students line up for a photo ahead of the Brookfield School Year 13 prom night

3. Brookfield School Year 13 prom night

Students line up for a photo ahead of the Brookfield School Year 13 prom night Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Emily Lane, Clara Nisbet, Ella Mosley and Charlotte Bacon at Brookfield School Year 13 prom night.

4. Brookfield School Year 13 prom night

Emily Lane, Clara Nisbet, Ella Mosley and Charlotte Bacon at Brookfield School Year 13 prom night. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshireTibshelf