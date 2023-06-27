Chesterfield students celebrate at Brookfield Community School prom night
Students from Brookfield Community School, in Chesterfield, celebrated with a party night to remember as Year 11 pupils held their prom event.
The students celebrated coming to the end of the school year with the glamorous event, which was held at Ringwood Hall in Brimington on Monday night.
