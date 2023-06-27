News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Brookfield School Year 11 prom nightBrookfield School Year 11 prom night
Brookfield School Year 11 prom night

Chesterfield students celebrate at Brookfield Community School prom night

Students from Brookfield Community School, in Chesterfield, celebrated with a party night to remember as Year 11 pupils held their prom event.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 27th Jun 2023, 16:18 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 16:19 BST

The students celebrated coming to the end of the school year with the glamorous event, which was held at Ringwood Hall in Brimington on Monday night.

MORE TO SEE: 50 great photos from Derbyshire school prom nights down the years including Brookfield, Tibshelf, and Tupton Hall

Students pulled out all the stops for their prom night outfits.

1. Brookfield School Year 11 prom night

Students pulled out all the stops for their prom night outfits. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
There were some sharps suits in evidence too at the Brookfield School Year 11 prom night

2. Brookfield School Year 11 prom night

There were some sharps suits in evidence too at the Brookfield School Year 11 prom night Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Brookfield School Year 11 prom night was held at Ringwood Hall.

3. Brookfield School Year 11 prom night

Brookfield School Year 11 prom night was held at Ringwood Hall. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Ready to celebrate - students arrive for their big night.

4. Brookfield School Year 11 prom night

Ready to celebrate - students arrive for their big night. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshireTibshelf