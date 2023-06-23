News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Looking back at school proms down the yearsLooking back at school proms down the years
Looking back at school proms down the years

50 great photos from Derbyshire school prom nights down the years including Brookfield, Tibshelf, and Tupton Hall

This year’s school prom season is now in full swing, with limos booked and ball gowns chosen.
By Brian Eyre
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:00 BST

We’ve looked back through our archives to bring you these great images from Derbyshire prom nights down the years.

See if you can spot anyone you know...

MORE PHOTOS: Flashback to 2007 shows Derbyshire pupils making their mark on community life in 10 great photos

NDET 28-6-12 MC 40 Brookfield School prom at the B2net Stadium - Abbie Turner, Ellie Haughey, Jess Johnson, Meghan Hardy, Emily Newton, Megan iggs, Sophie Bryant

1. Brookfield School prom

NDET 28-6-12 MC 40 Brookfield School prom at the B2net Stadium - Abbie Turner, Ellie Haughey, Jess Johnson, Meghan Hardy, Emily Newton, Megan iggs, Sophie Bryant Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
Tupton Hall Prom

2. Tupton Hall Prom

Tupton Hall Prom Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
NDET 27-6-12 MC 9 Clowne's heritage High School prom at Ringwood Hall - Beth McKay, Jade Macdonald, amanda Godfrey, Charlotte Eaton, Beth Sawyer and Emma Clark.

3. Clowne's heritage High School prom

NDET 27-6-12 MC 9 Clowne's heritage High School prom at Ringwood Hall - Beth McKay, Jade Macdonald, amanda Godfrey, Charlotte Eaton, Beth Sawyer and Emma Clark. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
Ripley Academy school prom held at Blackbrook house. Megan McGreal, Rhiann Walker and Cora Stone.

4. Ripley Academy school prom

Ripley Academy school prom held at Blackbrook house. Megan McGreal, Rhiann Walker and Cora Stone. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 13
Related topics:DerbyshireTibshelf