50 great photos from Derbyshire school prom nights down the years including Brookfield, Tibshelf, and Tupton Hall
This year’s school prom season is now in full swing, with limos booked and ball gowns chosen.
By Brian Eyre
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:00 BST
We’ve looked back through our archives to bring you these great images from Derbyshire prom nights down the years.
See if you can spot anyone you know...
