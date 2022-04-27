Find out what community projects the pupils of Chesterfield's Brookfield School, Parkside School and Unstone's St Mary's Primary School (clockwise from top) were involved in during 2007.
Find out what community projects the pupils of Chesterfield's Brookfield School, Parkside School and Unstone's St Mary's Primary School (clockwise from top) were involved in during 2007.

Flashback to 2007 shows Derbyshire pupils making their mark on community life in 10 great photos

Back in 2007 pupils in north Derbyshire schools raised money for charities, entertained their communities and won awards for their achievements.

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 11:54 am

They learned construction skills, how to run a business and the importance of protecting our planet.

These were valuable lessons that have stood them in good stead now that they are adults.

What do you remember from your school days and do you have any photos to share with our readers? Email your memories and pictures to: [email protected]

1. In tune

Liam Power, Jordan White, Laura Watkin, Charlotte Bell, left to right, set the scene for the pre-summer fayre at Parkside School, Chesterfield.

Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales

2. Budding brickies

Josh Morgan and Brad Drew, both aged 10, from Brookfield Primary School, Langwith Junction, at the Chesterfield College Clowne Campus Ready Steady Go day.

Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales

3. Petal power

Nathan Mather and Millie Wykes, pupils at St Mary's Primary School, Unstone, with their school's well dressing.

Photo: Terry Walden

Photo Sales

4. Smart work

Chesterfield's Abercrombie Primary School pupils Amber Gratton-Bircumshaw, Jasmine Lewis-Henman, Harry Rowbotham, Thomas Woods, left to right, with an award from the Arts Council.

Photo: Bernard Jones

Photo Sales
Derbyshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3