Chesterfield school transforms dining room into Hogwarts' Great Hall for World Book Day

Staff at Abercrombie Primary School recreated the Great Hall in honour of the popular fantasy novels for 25th annual World Book Day on Thursday, March 1.

The worldwide event sees thousands of children dress as their favourite literary characters for the day to celebrate the importance of reading and how it can change people’s lives

And there were no muggles in sight at Abercrombie Primary as, along with plenty of Harry’s, Ron’s and Hermione’s, there were also appearances from Dumbledore, Voldemort and even Dobby.

Abercrombie Primary School dining room was transformed into the Hogwarts Great Hall for World Book Day 2022

Dinner-lady Vicky Wormall, who is also a teaching assistant at Abercrombie Primary and chair of the Friends of Abercrombie School PTA group, said: “We found out that Harry Potter and the Philsopher’s Stone is 25 this month and we know that our students are really into the Harry Potter series.

"It’s been one of the main reading books in our English classes and we noticed our children are really interested in the mythical, the magic or these kind of books so we thought we would celebrate it all.

"We’ve also noticed that a lot of other organisations around the local area have realised that Harry Potter is 25 and they’re doing something so we thought it might help explain a bit more why everyone has gone Harry Potter mad this month.”

There were appearances from Voldermort, Dobby and even Harry Potter himself during World Book Day at Abercrombie Primary School

While in fancy dress, the children were invited to dine on a magical Harry Potter-inspired menu at lunchtime in the Great Hall, which included the likes of a Potter pepperoni pizza, Ron Weasley edges, Cornelius carrots and Lord Voldermort’s green slimey jelly with worms for pudding.

Speaking on Thursday, Ms Wormall added: “Everywhere is Hogwarts, we have also decorated our kitchen as well. The children are all very excited.”

World Book Day is a charity with the aim to help change children’s lives by making reading together and reading for pleasure a habit for life.

It falls on the first Thursday of March every year in the UK and sees every young every under 18 also receive one of millions of £1 book tokens both here and in Ireland.