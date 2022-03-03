37 photos as Derbyshire children don their best fancy dress for World Book Day 2022

Schools, nurseries and libraries from across our area have been taking part in World Book Day 2022 to celebrate the importance of reading and how it can change people’s lives.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the worldwide event, with theme being the message: “You are a reader.”
We have been inundated with a wealth of fantastic photos after putting out an appeal for them on Facebook.
If you’ve sent a photo and it hasn’t been featured yet – don’t worry! Be sure to keep an eye on our coverage over the coming days as we’ll by posting other galleries like this one!