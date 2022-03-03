37 photos as Derbyshire children don their best fancy dress for World Book Day 2022

Schools, nurseries and libraries from across our area have been taking part in World Book Day 2022 to celebrate the importance of reading and how it can change people’s lives.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the worldwide event, with theme being the message: “You are a reader.”

We have been inundated with a wealth of fantastic photos after putting out an appeal for them on Facebook.

If you’ve sent a photo and it hasn’t been featured yet – don’t worry! Be sure to keep an eye on our coverage over the coming days as we’ll by posting other galleries like this one!

1. World Book Day 2022 Harleigh, aged three, dressed as Alice from Alice in Wonderland - doesn't she look fab! Photo: Hazel Marie Kirk

2. World Book Day 2022 This youngster dressed as Grandpa from the David Walliams favourite, Grandpa's Great Escape. Great choice! Photo: Vickie Johnson

3. World Book Day 2022 Eden age eight, chose to be Ayrton Senna from his favourite book of the Little People Big Dreams series Photo: Rachel Sanders-Arrowsmith

4. World Book Day 2022 Peter from Peter Rabbit, adorable! Photo: Fiona Wallace