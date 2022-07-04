Chesterfield school ‘proud’ of achievements despite narrowly missing out on top award

Spire Junior School was in the running for the Primary School of the Year award after being named on the shortlist Tes Schools Awards 2022, which celebrates excellence across the education sector.

But it was pipped to the prize by Northamptonshire-based Briar Hill Primary School last month at the awards ceremony held in London.

Headteacher Dave Shaw has now spoken of his pride for Spire Juniors and praised staff for their dedication to help the school become recognised among what was described as an ‘incredibly high standard of entries’.

Headteacher Dave Shaw expressed his pride on behalf of Spire Junior School for reaching the finals of the Tes School Awards 2022

He said: “There was quite a lot of competition and a very good, experienced panel of judged who drew up the shortlist.

"I’m immensely proud and it shows how hard the staff have worked to move the school forward into the positive place we are now.

"It was so nice to share the event with some of the staff who were at the awards ceremony at London's Grosvenor Park Hotel in Park Lane, and the other staff who were still in Chesterfield who went on a night out here to celebrate themselves. It was a real community event.

Judges were impressed by how Spire Junior School works within the community, such as being park of the mini police project. Pictured are Year 5 pupils with Derbyshire police Assistant Chief Constable Michelle Shooter

Up against five other schools from across the UK, the school had impressed judges with its ‘Spire Pledge’ to offer all pupils the opportunity to experience a residential trip, a wider opportunity, and an educational visit for free, as well as its community work such as the mini police project.

Mr Shaw added: “Since sharing the news on Facebook and Twitter, we’ve had lots of positive comments and well wishes from parents.

"We sold ourselves on what we did for the community so they take ownership in the recognition we received as well.

“We’re now looking forward to our SATs results – I don’t know whether they’ll be published this year but we’ll get our own results and we know they’re going to be an improvement.”

Tes editor and chief judge of the Tes Schools Awards Jon Severs said: “This year has seen an incredibly high standard of entries to the Tes Schools Awards.

"Every teacher and school who has been nominated should be incredibly proud – it’s a fantastic achievement.”