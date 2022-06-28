Safety fears spark petition for traffic calming measures near Derbyshire school

Councillor Donna Hales, who represents Bolsover North and Shuttlewood at Bolsover District Council, has been campaigning for something to be done about the traffic outside Brockley Primary School, in Clowne Road, Shuttlewood, which she claims is a danger to youngsters and adults alike.

She has been working with parents to form a road safety action group and set up a petition addressing traffic problems on the road, as well as nearby Hilltop, Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover Road, Woodthorpe Road, Chesterfield Road and Woodhouse Lane.

Campaigners have launched a petition calling for traffic calming measures

The school recently benefited from new road markings warning motorists they are entering a school zone, as well as updated lighting, however Coun Hales says this is not enough.

“We want traffic calming measures, we want the school to be protected,” she commented.

“We want a long term plan for traffic calming throughout Bolsover North and Shuttlewood.”

She pointed out that there is a busy crossroads next to the school that adds to the hazardous traffic situation.

The petition calls for the County Council to make a permanent 20mph speed limit throughout the village, and other residential areas such as the Castle Estate, put zebra crossings or a pelican crossing at the crossroads, and a pedestrian crossing outside Shuttlewood Stores, in Chesterfield Road.

The petition has also asked the authority to consider options for additional parking spaces, as well as permanent speed cameras on Shuttlewood Road and Chesterfield Road.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We note the petition and once it has closed officers will take a close look at what the petitioners are asking for and will respond directly to them.

“However, there are already a wide range of safety measures around Brockley Primary School, including an interactive sign which activates as ‘30 mph – slow down’ when drivers exceed the speed limit.

“There are also flashing amber lights with school signs on yellow backgrounds on both sides of the road, school zig zag markings at the school entrance and a zebra crossing on a speed reduction road hump.”