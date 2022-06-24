The Derbyshire schools visited by Ofsted inspectors since the start of 2022 and their ratings

Inspections are carried out by one or more inspectors, with each visit following a specific framework devised for that particular setting such as the framework for inspection of maintained schools in England, or the common inspection framework for further education and skills.

During school inspectors, they are required to report on aspects including the achievement of pupils at the school, the quality of teaching in the school, and the quality of leadership.

Each school will then be given a judgement on the respective areas – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

More than a dozen schools across Derbyshire have been visited by inspectors so far this year, according to the Ofsted website, with many celebrating a retained ‘good’ rating.

Below is a list of those which are relevant Derbyshire Times’ readers, including the date the visit took place and their most recent rating.

Undefined: readMore

1. Tansley Primary School, Tansley - Good Ofsted inspectors visited Tansley Primary School on May 4. In their inspection report, they said: "Tansley Primary School continues to be a good school." Photo: google Photo Sales

2. Alfreton Park Community Special School, Alfreton - Good Alfreton Park Community Special School, which caters for pupils with severe and complex learning difficulties, was visited by Ofsted inspectors on May 4 and 5. The education watchdog found the school continued to be 'good'. Photo: Alfreton Park Community Special School Photo Sales

3. Copthorne Community Infant School, Alfreton - Good Copthorne Community Infant School received a visit from Ofsted inspectors on March 29. They said it "continues to be a good school". Photo: google Photo Sales

4. Pilsey Church of England Primary School, Bakewell - Good Ofsted last visited Pilsey CofE Primary on April 27. In their report, inspectors said the school continues to be 'good'. Photo: google Photo Sales