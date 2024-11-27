Bemrose takes careers day into the community to break barriers

Staff from a Derby school have taken a careers event into the community to help teach families – particularly those of Roma children – about the benefits of higher education.

The Bemrose School reached into the heart of the community by hosting the careers night at Hardwick Primary School, on Dover Street, in Normanton.

By staging the event in an area where many Bemrose students live, and having four interpreters available too, the careers night was well attended by many families.

The school was particularly pleased to have made connections with many of its Roma families. Barriers such as language and travel difficulties, along with traditional values, can limit students' awareness of the diverse career paths available to them.

Monica Blount and Aimee Green from DANCOP - who fund-matched the event - attended to support families

According to The Traveller Movement Charity, young people from GRT (Gypsy, Roma and Traveller) backgrounds are more likely to be classified as not in education, employment, or training by age 16.

Claire Amos, careers lead at the school, who is currently completing a masters in careers development with a specific focus on how cultural expectations impact on career development, said: “We believe every student should have the opportunity to explore their future without barriers.

“By holding this event in Normanton and making adjustments, such as having four interpreters on-site, we aimed to bridge the gap for families who may otherwise find it difficult to attend school-based events and ensure everyone in our community feels supported.”

Multiple organisations offered information on career pathways and resources with officers from the local police force also present, providing insights into careers in law enforcement.

Representatives from E.ON, Severn Trent, and Derbyshire Constabulary attended to share insights into career opportunities within their organisations.

Their presence not only offered valuable career information but also aimed to strengthen relationships with attendees and help dismantle any stigmas around police roles within the community.

The initiative, a collaboration between The Bemrose School and various local organisations, marks an important step toward making careers advice accessible and inclusive for all students from all backgrounds.

Petra Kelemanikova, a family support officer for Derby City Council, attended the event as an interpreter and said: “I have supported this event from setup to tonight, assisting families facing language barriers.

“As someone from a traditional Roma background, I am passionate about helping the community, especially young women, who often marry early and start families, to realise that there are many options available to them.

Representatives from Rolls-Royce visited to inspire and inform families about career opportunities within the company.

“I reached out to all the families at the school to encourage their attendance, and I’m thrilled with the turnout and the interest we’ve seen tonight.”

Each student who attended the event received a raffle ticket as an incentive, with the chance to win a £50 Derbion voucher.

Sophie Leigh, a pupil at The Bemrose School, said: “I’ve really enjoyed tonight’s event – it’s something different and has helped me understand the steps I need to take to reach my dream job as a forensic scientist.

“I’ve been passionate about this career for a long time, and tonight I’ve learned exactly what I need to do to make that dream a reality.”

Back row, left to right: Aimee Green - DANCOP, Farina - English teacher from The Bemrose School, Monica Blount from DANCOP and Claire Amos, careers lead at The Bemrose School

Jonathan Gallimore, executive headteacher of The Hardwick School, which belongs to Derby Diocesan Academy Trust, said: “We are thrilled to welcome this event, as it directly benefits our school community, where we have many Roma families.

“It’s also fostering partnerships across Derby in the best interest of our students with tonight’s event sparking further discussions on how we can collaborate across the city to better meet the needs of the community.

“As a school, we aim to instil confidence in our pupils about their futures. By removing the barriers they face, we hope to provide everyone with equal opportunities to succeed.”

The event was fund-matched by DANCOP (Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Collaborative Outreach Programme), an organisation that works together with teachers, parents and carers to support learners to make informed choices.

Monica Blount, area manager for DANCOP Derby said: “Our aim is to ensure that everybody is equipped with the right information and support to allow everybody the same chances into careers and help develop key skills.

“We are aware that there are a particularly high number of Roma children attending The Bemrose School, which often face barriers into higher education and we want to ensure that every one of these pupils has the same opportunity as others.”