1st Gresley Scouts are looking for volunteers.

Did you know that, in a recent survey, nearly 80% of people felt that volunteering improved their wellbeing. In the same survey, 80% of people agreed that their lives were enriched by giving up their time to help others, and nearly 70% said they had gained new skills and knowledge through the training they have received while volunteering.

In a recent report, Steph Simmons said, “Being in Scouts helps build confidence and self-esteem”. She added, “Scouting activities help children and young people discover their strengths and abilities, boosting their confidence. When a child successfully builds a campfire or navigates on a hike, they feel a sense of accomplishment and pride. They learn new skills almost every week, so imagine the self-esteem boost this will give your child.”

Daniel Barnes, Lead Volunteer for 1st Gresley Scout Group said, “Scouting is growing Gresley and we are looking for volunteers to help with the demand from children and young people wanting to join. With children and young people aged from 4 to 14 involved, there are lots of opportunities to use your skills or learn new ones and to volunteer with any of the sections or do a role in the background. We are looking to open a Squirrels Drey (4 to 6) and looking for more volunteers for Beavers (6 to 8), and Scouts (10 to 14). All sections are open to boys and girls. We are an inclusive organisation. We also have various roles in the background. These range from being a trustee, looking after the finances, IT, fund raising, admin etc. Whatever time you can give, we would be able to find a role for you. If you want to stay in your comfort zone, you can. If you want to be taken out of your comfort zone, you can.”

Lots of fun for young people and adults

Adult volunteer Nigel, said, “Volunteering with Scouts is a great opportunity to help young people learn and develop skills along with having fun and trying out new activities. It’s also a great opportunity to learn and develop new skills yourself, make friends, try new activities and take pride in seeing young people develop.”

He added “As volunteers we can help put the foundations in place. We then encourage the children and young people to build upon them as they try new activities and learn skills for life. Children and young people want adventure, and we provide the opportunity to have those adventures.”

For more information about becoming a volunteer, please contact [email protected]