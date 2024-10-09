Twenty thousand trees planted thanks to Derbyshire residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A target by Derbyshire County Council to support the planting of a million trees across the county by 2030 keeps getting closer.

Many of the trees are planted by large organisations but the general public’s enthusiasm for the scheme shines through by the fact that over 20,000 of them have been planted by Derbyshire residents to help green their local spaces. They have recorded their trees on the online map and often added the reason for their tree planting.

Overall the million tree online totaliser, which can be found at www.milliontrees.co.uk, has just ticked over to 558,496 thanks to the efforts of partner organisations, residents, landowners and volunteers. And as we enter the main tree planting season from October to March, residents are being encouraged to plant more trees and add them to the map.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Environment, Councillor Carolyn Renwick said:

Aiming for a million trees by 2030

“We’ve reached another landmark with 20,000 trees recorded by our residents and support for this project remains undiminished. I have read some of the lovely stories behind the trees - trees planted to mark special times like the arrival of a new family member, moving to a new home or in memory of loved ones.

“Our thanks are due to the residents and all those who are planting on their land.

“And now that we’re in the main tree planting season I am looking forward to our journey towards a million trees picking up extra momentum again. It’s a great time to get out there, plant a tree or two and do your bit for nature."

She added: “We’re really keen to support all the tree planters, large and small, and get more people involved in our tree projects.

“This also helps with Derbyshire’s journey to becoming a net zero county by 2050 or sooner. Planting trees brings considerable benefits to our eco systems and society. They help with carbon absorption, flood protection and support for biodiversity. And they will naturally colonise creating extra green spaces in addition to our established woodlands.”

Plantings range from single trees in back gardens to school yard orchards to community projects and large-scale plantings. It all helps to boost the environment and tackle the effects of climate change. Trees are transforming waste land, creating wildlife havens and filling gaps in farmers’ fields and existing woodlands.

But there is still a way to go to the million mark so the county council is calling on people to keep on planting. If you’ve planted a tree anywhere in Derbyshire since June 2021 it can be counted towards the million trees target. Please add your tree to the online map on the website www.milliontrees.co.uk It is quick and easy to do. You can read some of the inspiring stories on the map about why people have planted a tree and share your own story if you like.

Landowners on the eastern fringe of Derbyshire and in South Derbyshire can get financial support from the Government for tree planting as part of Derbyshire’s Heartwood Community Forest -and trees planted within the community forest area can be counted towards the Million Trees target.

Visit www.derbyshire.gov.uk/communityforest to find out more.

Local businesses and organisations can also get involved by sponsoring or contributing trees, planting on their property, staff volunteering and events. To find out more or get in touch, visit the website at www.milliontrees.co.uk/get-involved/business/