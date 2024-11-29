Treetops Hospice named as one of 49 recipients of a ‘Trees of Hope’ Sycamore Gap sapling

The National Trust has announced Treetops Hospice as one of the recipients of the ‘Trees of Hope’ Sycamore Gap saplings being gifted to individuals, groups, and organisations across the UK.

The 49 ‘Trees of Hope’ have been grown from seed from the Sycamore Gap tree which formerly stood in the gap above Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland National Park, until it was illegally felled last September.

Treetops Hospice will plant the sapling on its 12.5-acre grounds in Risley, Derbyshire.

Julie Heath, Treetops Chief Executive, explained how delighted the hospice is to become part of the Sycamore Gap tree’s legacy:

“It’s a real honour for us to have been chosen to receive one of the ‘Trees of Hope’ to plant here at Treetops. Our grounds and gardens are incredibly important to us and play a vital role in the wellbeing of hundreds of our patients and counselling clients every year.

“Our grounds are also open to the general public and we hope they will visit the sapling when it is planted here next year.”

Nearly 500 applications were received for the 49 saplings – one to represent each foot in height that the tree was at the time of felling. The saplings are currently being cared for at the charity’s Plant Conservation Centre. They should be strong enough ready to plant out in winter 2025/26.

Andrew Poad, General Manager for the National Trust’s Hadrian Wall properties said:

“Each and every application for a ‘Tree of Hope’ told heartfelt stories of people’s emotional connections to the Sycamore Gap tree and the importance of nature. They spoke of loss, hope and regeneration from all four corners of the country, from towns, schools, colleges, community groups, hospitals and hospices, it’s been a privilege to read them all.

“The tree meant so much to so many and through the ‘Trees of Hope’ initiative we are helping reach people across the nation, for generations to come.

“Each sapling will carry a message of hope with it as they start a new chapter not just for the tree but for all the 49 people and communities that will receive a sapling.”

The entries were judged by a panel of experts from the National Trust led by independent judge and arboriculture specialist Catherine Nuttgens.

Catherine commented: “The Sycamore is one of the most architecturally beautiful trees in our landscape. In summer, their dark green leaves create a canopy that looks almost like broccoli, while in winter, they create a silhouette that perfectly depicts what we think of when we think of a tree.

“The loss of any tree can evoke strong emotions - none more so than the Sycamore Gap tree. Its destruction felt utterly senseless, destroying the simple joy it brought to so many people for so many reasons. But the ‘Trees of Hope initiative has kept that sense of joy and hope alive, and it has been truly humbling to read through so many applications but a difficult task to select the final 49 recipients.

“The stories have come from every corner of the UK and every walk of life. Their words reflect the hope and kindness that human beings are capable of, which feels like such a fitting response to the loss of this precious tree.”

Treetops Hospice, one of the leading end-of-life care charities in Derby, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families.

Treetops Hospice is doing all it can to continue to support those in most need. The charity welcomes donations to ensure the future of the hospice and its services: www.treetopshospice.org.uk/donate

For more information and to find out where in the country all of the 49 ‘Trees of Hope’ saplings will go, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/TreesOfHope