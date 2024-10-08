Teenager from Alfreton honoured with British Citizen Youth Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The British Citizen Youth Award, now in its ninth year, will be honouring 21 young people from across the UK that have made a positive impact on their communities and wider society. These selfless young people have shown kindness and commitment to a multitude of causes, raising funds and awareness, and are all dedicated to making a difference. Each inspirational young person will be presented with the BCyA Medal of Honour at The Palace of Westminster on 17 October 2024 and are invited to use the post-nominals ‘BCyA’, as a legacy of their achievements and endeavours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amelia-Jayne Meakin, from Alfreton, Derbyshire, is one of the 2024 BCyA Roll of Honour Recipients.

Since the age of seven, Amelia has had an affinity with the elderly and those suffering with dementia. Amelia’s aunt works at a care home, and after accompanying her and meeting the residents, Amelia committed to make a difference. Now 15 years old, Amelia has raised £6,000 for an interactive board enabling sensory support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the past eight years, including during Covid, Amelia has made things to sell on a stall, ranging from loom bands to crochet items, chickens at Easter, reindeer at Christmas, and everything else in between. During lockdown she made a large banner to tell care home residents that she was wishing them well. Amelia also helped fund a 1940’s tearoom/pub at the care home and arranged and funded day trips, dementia dolls and regularly went in to read to residents.

Amelia-Jayne Meakin who has been honoured with a British Citizen Youth Award

The BCyA Medal of Honour is presented to only a small number of exceptional young individuals annually. The British Citizen Youth Award in partnership with Specsavers, is widely viewed as the nation’s way of recognising extraordinary, everyday young people for exceptional endeavour and is open to any person under the age of 18 who is committed to helping others.

In addition to the 21 individual medallists, one group of young people is honoured withThe Dame Mary Perkins British Citizen Group Award. This unique accolade is only open to groups of young people aged under 18. One group is selected each year to receive this honour and will be presented with an Official Presentation Plaque, Medal and Certificate of Honour.

“We are delighted to be able to recognise these amazing individuals with a BCyA. It is both heartening and uplifting to know that so many young people are consciously contributing to causes such as the environment, climate change, education, and creating awareness and fundraising for hospitals, medical research and charities. The youth of today are truly the leaders of tomorrow and we are humbled that Dame Mary, who is also founder of Specsavers, has put her name to the prestigious group accolade enabling the BCyA to broaden its recognition of young people in society,” stated Mike Faulkner, director of the BCyA.

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2025 medal presentations, register online at www.britishcitizenyouthawards.co.uk.