Teenager from Alfreton honoured with British Citizen Youth Award
Amelia-Jayne Meakin, from Alfreton, Derbyshire, is one of the 2024 BCyA Roll of Honour Recipients.
Since the age of seven, Amelia has had an affinity with the elderly and those suffering with dementia. Amelia’s aunt works at a care home, and after accompanying her and meeting the residents, Amelia committed to make a difference. Now 15 years old, Amelia has raised £6,000 for an interactive board enabling sensory support.
For the past eight years, including during Covid, Amelia has made things to sell on a stall, ranging from loom bands to crochet items, chickens at Easter, reindeer at Christmas, and everything else in between. During lockdown she made a large banner to tell care home residents that she was wishing them well. Amelia also helped fund a 1940’s tearoom/pub at the care home and arranged and funded day trips, dementia dolls and regularly went in to read to residents.
The BCyA Medal of Honour is presented to only a small number of exceptional young individuals annually. The British Citizen Youth Award in partnership with Specsavers, is widely viewed as the nation’s way of recognising extraordinary, everyday young people for exceptional endeavour and is open to any person under the age of 18 who is committed to helping others.
In addition to the 21 individual medallists, one group of young people is honoured withThe Dame Mary Perkins British Citizen Group Award. This unique accolade is only open to groups of young people aged under 18. One group is selected each year to receive this honour and will be presented with an Official Presentation Plaque, Medal and Certificate of Honour.
“We are delighted to be able to recognise these amazing individuals with a BCyA. It is both heartening and uplifting to know that so many young people are consciously contributing to causes such as the environment, climate change, education, and creating awareness and fundraising for hospitals, medical research and charities. The youth of today are truly the leaders of tomorrow and we are humbled that Dame Mary, who is also founder of Specsavers, has put her name to the prestigious group accolade enabling the BCyA to broaden its recognition of young people in society,” stated Mike Faulkner, director of the BCyA.
Nominations are now being accepted for the 2025 medal presentations, register online at www.britishcitizenyouthawards.co.uk.
