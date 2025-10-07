A charity in the Peak District says they are ‘overwhelmed and over the moon’ after receiving £40,000 from the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lane End Farm Trust in Flagg was awarded the cash after someone in the same area won big and the game ensures charities and good causes with the same postcode also benefit when someone wins.

Oonagh Colebrook, assistant manager, at the trust said: “When we were contacted we thought it was a scam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We couldn’t believe it but it is amazing and we are so overwhelmed and so over the moon and it will do so much good.”

Lane End Farm Trust charity awarded 40K. Longfields Farm Flagg. Photo Brian Eyre

The charity, at Longfields Farm, works with children and young people from the ages of eight to 25 years who have educational needs or are out of school for a variety of reasons, including behavioural.

They provide indoor and outdoor activities, including horticultural projects, animal care, cooking, equine, dog grooming, play therapy and wood work.

Oonagh said: “For some children school is tough and they can’t work in that environment.

“But we help children and young people get back on track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lane End Farm Trust charity awarded 40K. Longfields Farm Flagg. Photo Brian Eyre

“We help them earn qualifications which help them and show schools and colleges what they have been up to.”

For the people who aren’t of school age the charity helps people up to the age of 25 with learning disabilities.

The money from the People’s Postcode Lottery is a huge financial relief to the charity.

Onnagh explained: “We haven’t had any funding since 2018.

Lane End Farm Trust charity awarded 40K Daniel Wheeldon with Jacob in the woodworking area. Photo Brian Eyre

“This takes all the pressure off us.

“We can hire more staff, more one to one support workers and from that we can welcome more children and young people and help them to get back on the right path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anxiety is high in young people at the minute and the work we do is a form of therapy - they feel calmer and more able to tackle problems after working with us.”

She says the money is a peace of mind for the team.

“We can focus on what we want to do, not what we can afford to do so we will be able to provide a better service.”

To learn more about the work they do visit laneendfarmtrust.co.uk