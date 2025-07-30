Scout Leaders from Derbyshire represent UK at International Scout event in Portugal

Harry Bainbridge, a student from Little Eaton, Joseph Tailby, a graduate from Derby and Rob Wilson an Engineering Apprentice from Buxton are currently with nearly 500 UK Scouts on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure, known as World Scout Moot, in Portugal.

9000 Scouts from across the world, aged between 18 and 25 years old, are gathered in Portugal for the 16th World Scout Moot. The adventure began in Tejo Park in Lisbon on 25th July and will finish in Porto. Throughout the jam-packed event, Harry, Joseph and Rob are immersing themselves in Portuguese communities and culture. The international Scouting event includes a 4-day expedition, during which, participants group with Scouts from other countries and take one of 100 routes through remote parts of Portugal.

After the expedition, Harry’s Joseph’s and Rob’s group reconvene with the other participants to have the remaining days filled with Scouting activities, international cultural learning and skill development at a camp base in Ovar, before the closing celebration and heading back home.

Full of anticipation asthey got ready to leave for the adventure, Harry said “I’m beyond excited to head off to Portugal for my first evert world Scouting event. It’s going to be amazing meting up with thousands of other Scout Leaders from all over the globe, especially going with the UK contingent. I can’t wait to make loads of new friends, try out new skills and get stuck into learning about different cultures. Exploring Portugal is going to be such an epic part of the adventure.” Joseph said, “"I’m really looking forward to meeting fellow Scouts from all over the world, building new friendships, and picking up some fresh skills along the way. I’m especially interested in learning about different cultures and getting a deeper sense of what makes each one unique. And of course, I’m excited to explore Portugal - its history, its vibe, and its food and drink. Trying new things from around the globe with Scouts from so many different backgrounds is all part of the adventure.” Rob said, “"I’m off to Madeira for part of my Moot adventure, and I couldn’t be more excited! I’m buzzing to dive into European culture, meet amazing people, and make the most of every moment - it’s going to be unforgettable!"

This year’s theme of World Scout Moot is ‘engage’. The event encourages Scouts to connect with others and their community through cross-cultural exchange, understanding, and friendship. World Scout Moot not only gives participants their own unique experiences, but the opportunity to embed the skills and internal drive to positively impact the world around them. Opportunities like this continue to be created thanks to the support of the players of People's Postcode Lottery.

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields wished Harry, Joseph and Rob well prior to their departure by saying, “A massive good luck to Harry, Joseph and Rob and all the UK Scouts who are at the World Scout Moot. This is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and the world around us, while exploring how you can create meaningful change. The true international spirit of Scouting will shine through, with so many chances to learn from other Scouts around the world. I know each UK Scout attending will grab the opportunity to create memories, friendships and skills to last a lifetime.”

We know that too many young people today grow up unhappy and worried about their future. Scouts aims to change that. We give young people a chance to belong and a place to be themselves.