Sawley Scouts open a new Troop to meet the demand for places

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The 1st Sawley Scout Group are opening a new Scout Troop (boys and girls aged 10 to 14).

This is due to the demand for places from young people. With several children moving from Cubs (boys and girls aged 8 to 10) to Scouts and children on the waiting list, the Group made the decision to open a second Troop so more young people can join.

Children and young people in Scouts can get involved in over 250 activities. These range from abseiling to firelighting, geocaching to navigation and pioneering to zorbing. Skills they can learn and develop include teamwork, self-confidence, problem solving and social skills. Volunteer Phil said, “Scouts get the opportunity to help plan the programme, do activities for the first time, learn and develop new skills, make new friends, go camping and have lots of fun.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil added, “We are also looking for volunteers to help with the young people and also to do roles in the background. This could be as a Trustee, to help with IT, administration or fund raising to mention a few. Volunteering with Scouts is flexible and whatever time you can give, we will find a role for you. We will provide training as and when you want to do some. As a volunteer, you will make new friends, learn new skills, share interests and experience, be taken out of your comfort zone (only if you want to be) and make a difference to people’s lives. Seeing a child achieve something they didn’t think they could do will always make you feel proud. Volunteering gives you a sense of purpose and a great deal of pride and satisfaction.”

If you know of a child who might like to join, or you would like to volunteer, please contact [email protected] for further information.