Rotary team raises funds at vibrant Pride event in Belper

A busy King Street, Belper on PRIDE day

Belper and Duffield Rotary recently participated in the Belper PRIDE event by staffing a stall.

The PRIDE event, which supports the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people as a social group, is a vibrant street festival held in towns and cities across the country.

The main street in Belper was lined with a variety of stalls enabling local charitable groups to showcase their organisations. Attendees enjoyed performances by music groups, a range of food vendors, and significant community support, with the festivities culminating in a colourful parade.

The Rotary team successfully raised funds for charity through their stall, which featured games and informational materials. The ‘Treasure Hunt’ proved particularly popular among attendees of all ages, and a local resident, Kelly, was delighted to receive the grand prize—a generously donated food hamper.

Hamper winner Kelly was very happy

Among the Rotary stall staff was President Elect Ann Walker, who said, “What a wonderful day we had. The event was extremely well organised and showcased Belper at its best. It was a great opportunity to meet lots of people and to let them know about the work we do at Rotary. The games were fun for everyone, and helped to raise much needed funds to support others including local Rotary Projects”.