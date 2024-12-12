Punters in Derbyshire can raise a pint of Jeremy Clarkson’s lager this Christmas

Over 100 pubs across the UK will be pouring Jeremy Clarkson’s award-winning, Hawkstone Premium lager, including eight in Derbyshire

Jeremy Clarkson’s award-winning lager will be available in 105 pubs across the UK with eight located in Derbyshire, after Marston’s becomes the first national pub brand to proudly pour pints of Hawkstone Premium Lager.

Local punters can enjoy the lager in Bridge Duffield, Clock Warehouse Shardlow, Crewe & Harpur Derby, Farmhouse Mackworth, Greyhound Higham, Grouse & Claret Rowsley, Stepping Stones Derby and Wheatsheaf Baslow.

Pubs across England, Scotland and Wales will be serving the original Hawkstone Lager, which has been named ‘officially amazing’ after winning gold at the 2024 World Beer Awards, as well as scooping the title of country winner for England.

Jeremy Clarkson first began producing Hawkstone Lager at Diddly Squat Farm on the second series of Clarkson’s Farm, using his own spring barley to brew the pints. With tones of citrus, malt, and a subtle bitterness, the original Hawkstone Lager is bold in flavour, with a smooth, delicious finish.

Born in the Cotswolds, Hawkstone Lager is made with barley sourced directly from British farmers and is currently the fastest growing beer brand in the UK, after recently being placed at the 24th position in the Sunday Times 100.

Hawkstone is on a mission to shine a light on the incredible work that British farmers do to keep the country running and Marston’s is supporting the cause by making sure that the Hawkstone keeps flowing at its cosiest pubs across the UK.

Marston’s pubs have been showing their appreciation by inviting their local farming heroes to pour and enjoy the first pints of Hawkstone. Pubs stretching the length and breadth of the country have marked the occasion; from the Conquerors March in Hastings, East Sussex, to the Pearl & Trawl in Wadebridge, Cornwall, and from The Coaching Halt in Crawly, West Sussex to The Willow Beck in Northallerton North Yorkshire.

At the Fallow Field in Telford, the first pints of Hawkstone were poured by members of the Brewing Society from Harper Adams University, specialists in food production and technology, and animal health and wellbeing. They were joined by members of Newport Young Farmers, who arrived at the Fallow Field in style, by tractor.

To celebrate that pints of the iconic lager will be available up and down the country, Hawkstone and Marston’s are also teaming up to give loyal fans, or the ‘Hawkstonians’, who are signed up to the subscription service an exclusive 15% off pints, in participating pubs until 31st December.

Founder of Hawkstone, Jeremy Clarkson, said: “Farming isn’t just ‘how’ Hawkstone is made, it’s ‘why’ it’s made. The more Hawkstone you drink, the more barley we buy from British farmers. That’s why we’re thrilled Marston’s is serving pints on draught in over 100 pubs nationwide. So visit your local Marston’s pub and enjoy a pint of Hawkstone and help us celebrate the farming community this festive season.”

Director of Operations at Marston’s, Claire Robertson, said: “We’re so excited to now be pouring Hawkstone at over 100 of our cosy pubs across the country. We really admire the work that Hawkstone is doing to champion our farming communities and are proud to be able to do our bit to support. We work hard to give our guests the best possible experience and serve the very best quality food and beverages, we’re delighted to be adding the award-winning lager to our taps.”

To find out your nearest pub to enjoy a pint of Hawkstone lager, visit: https://www.marstonspubs.co.uk/hawkstone/