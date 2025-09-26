North East Derbyshire communities selected for £20m Pride in Place Programme

By North East Deryshire District Council
Contributor
Published 26th Sep 2025, 15:54 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 16:00 BST
Community Mattersplaceholder image
Community Matters
North East Derbyshire District Council is delighted to announce that communities in the Grassmoor and Holmewood area have been selected to take part in the Government’s Pride in Place (Phase 2) Programme — a transformative initiative that will bring up to £20 million in funding over the next 10 years.

This long-term investment will empower local communities to work in partnership with service providers, groups, and businesses to deliver a wide range of projects. These include revitalising high streets, enhancing public spaces, and supporting community-led initiatives that foster stronger and close-knit neighbourhoods.

Most Popular

The Council will play a key role in supporting the establishment of the Programme and its Partnership, ensuring that the funding is used effectively and in line with communities’ aspirations. Further details on delivery are expected over the winter period, and updates will be shared as soon as they become available.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North East Derbyshire District Council Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Cllr. Jayne Barry said, “This is a fantastic opportunity for residents and businesses in the Grassmoor and Holmewood area to shape their own future. The Pride in Place Programme puts power directly into the hands of our communities, and I’m looking forward to seeing the ideas that will come forward to help shape our communities even better places to live.

We can’t wait to support this initiative and will work closely with residents to ensure the funding delivers real, lasting impact.”

Opportunities to share views and get involved will be available through local consultations and meetings in the new year.

Related topics:PrideGovernmentNorth East Derbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice