New provision for 14 to 17 year olds

New Explorer Scout Unit to open in Burton

Burton Explorer Scouts are opening a new Explorer Unit (boys and girls aged 14 to 17). This is due to the demand for places from young people. With several moving from Scouts (boys and girls aged 10 to 14) to Explorers, the District made the decision to open a new Explorer Unit so more young people can join.

Explorer Scouts can get involved in over 250 activities. These range from abseiling to firelighting, geocaching to navigation and pioneering to zorbing. Skills they can learn and develop include teamwork, self-confidence, problem solving and social skills. Volunteer Nigel said, “Explorers get the opportunity to help plan the programme, do activities for the first time, learn and develop new skills, make new friends, go camping and have lots of fun.” Nigel added, “Not only will the Explorers have a great deal of fun and have new experiences, they will also develop new skills which will help them when they are applying for University, college, employment or an apprenticeship.

Nigel added, “We are also looking for volunteers to help with the young people and also to do roles in the background. This could be as a Trustee, to help with IT, administration or fund raising to mention a few. Volunteering with Scouts is flexible and whatever time you can give, we will find a role for you. We will provide training as and when you want to do some. As a volunteer, you will make new friends, learn new skills, share interests and experience, be taken out of your comfort zone (only if you want to be) and make a difference to people’s lives. Seeing a child achieve something they didn’t think they could do will always make you feel proud.Volunteering gives you a sense of purpose and a great deal of pride and satisfaction.”

Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels

If you know of a child who might like to join, or you would like to volunteer, please come along to their open event. This is being held on Tuesday 17 September from 7.00pm to 9.00pm at The Scout HQ, Church Hill Street, Burton Upon Trent, DE15 0HT