More families expected at Derbyshire Severn Trent reservoir sites this weekend after mini-heatwave

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Severn Trent is expecting an increase in visitors to its stunning Derbyshire reservoir sites this weekend after the first mini-heatwave of summer.But while welcoming families to enjoy the popular attractions, the company is also reminding people to stay safe and avoid swimming in the water. The sites provide a great, low-cost day out with a range of activities, from walking and cycling routes to bird watching, fishing, cafes, restaurants and children’s play areas.

Yet while it might be tempting to some to take a dip in the open waters on sunny days, the reservoirs can contain hidden dangers including strong currents, freezing temperatures and hidden objects under the surface.

Severn Trent has a number of reservoir visitor sites in the region. They are Carsington, Linacre Water and Upper Derwent Valley, all in Derbyshire; Thornton Water in Leicestershire; Draycote and Shustoke Water in Warwickshire; Tittesworth Water in Staffordshire and Trimpley Water in Worcestershire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donna Marshall, Visitor Engagement Manager at Severn Trent, said: “After a very soggy winter and spring, it’s been lovely to be able to enjoy some sun this week.

Carsington

“Now summer has finally arrived we’re looking forward to welcoming families and people to our wonderful visitor sites this weekend.

“Yet while it may be tempting to some to take a swim in a reservoir to cool off, they’re operational sites. Even on a hot day they’re likely to be extremely cold which can lead to even strong swimmers finding themselves in trouble.

“We take the safety of all our visitors extremely seriously and want them to remain conscious of the dangers that can result from entering the water. We don’t have lifeguards on site or safe swimming areas, so we’d ask visitors to not take that risk.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managed swimming is being trialled with a first event at Carsington on 11th July. The Carsington Water Island Swim, an event organised by Pacesetter Events, will see competitors tackle a one mile course. Severn Trent has worked hard with the organiser to have a range of measures in place to ensure the swim event will be as safe as possible.

But any unauthorised swimming in reservoirs carries dangers, including:

The water is colder than it looks and cold water shock can affect a person's muscles and cause them to gasp for air which can lead to drowning;

Reservoirs are operational sites, with machinery under the water which can create strong currents which pose a risk to even strong swimmers;

Reservoirs have steep sides and can become very deep very quickly;

The water may contain unseen natural hazards such as weeds, rocks or blue-green algae which can be toxic;

Not all sites are staffed and they may be out in the countryside, many miles from help if someone gets into trouble.