Moorways Sports Village raises over £1,000 in charity cycle
The charity, which helps support individuals with breast cancer and funds vital research, is a partner charity of Everyone Active - the award-winning leisure operator which manages Moorways Sports Village and Water Park in partnership with Derby City Council.
Led by group exercise instructors, Rebecca Harrison and Martin Scott, who themselves cycled for the whole 12 hours, around 120 participants took part in the event throughout the day. The team kept motivation levels high with some favourite indoor cycling tracks, plenty of fun and high-powered activity, raising a massive £1,153.96.
Myles Hickman, general manager at Moorways Sports Village, said: “The atmosphere during the 12-hour cycle in our dedicated indoor cycle studio was phenomenal. The music and lighting systems helped to create a unique event for the charity.
“I’d firstly like to thank our events coordinator Megan Thomas, for organising such an inspirational community event. Also secondly, a big thank you to Rebecca, Martin, all of the participants and the whole team who raised such an amazing amount for Breast Cancer Now.”