Ministry Clothing opens new store at Vicar Lane

Vicar Lane Shopping Centre, Chesterfield is delighted that Ministry Clothing has now moved to a larger unit within the centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spacious upgrade, next to F.Hinds, allows Ministry Clothing to expand their collection, now featuring an impressive range of suits alongside their existing offerings.

The store offers a great range of popular menswear brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Calvin Klein and Fred Perry. Visitors can discover a range of style staples including denim, hoodies, tees, shirts and footwear in a variety of styles for every season.

Shaun Brown, Centre Manager, Vicar Lane said: “We are delighted that we have been able to assist Ministry Clothing in providing them with a larger store. We wish them all the best in their new home!”