Ministry Clothing opens new store at Vicar Lane

By Emily Hill
Contributor
Published 26th Nov 2024, 16:10 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 16:20 BST

Vicar Lane Shopping Centre, Chesterfield is delighted that Ministry Clothing has now moved to a larger unit within the centre.

The spacious upgrade, next to F.Hinds, allows Ministry Clothing to expand their collection, now featuring an impressive range of suits alongside their existing offerings.

The store offers a great range of popular menswear brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Calvin Klein and Fred Perry. Visitors can discover a range of style staples including denim, hoodies, tees, shirts and footwear in a variety of styles for every season.

Shaun Brown, Centre Manager, Vicar Lane said: “We are delighted that we have been able to assist Ministry Clothing in providing them with a larger store. We wish them all the best in their new home!”

