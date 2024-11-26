Ministry Clothing opens new store at Vicar Lane
The spacious upgrade, next to F.Hinds, allows Ministry Clothing to expand their collection, now featuring an impressive range of suits alongside their existing offerings.
The store offers a great range of popular menswear brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Calvin Klein and Fred Perry. Visitors can discover a range of style staples including denim, hoodies, tees, shirts and footwear in a variety of styles for every season.
Shaun Brown, Centre Manager, Vicar Lane said: “We are delighted that we have been able to assist Ministry Clothing in providing them with a larger store. We wish them all the best in their new home!”