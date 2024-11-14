Local hospice welcomes Health Secretary’s promise to protect hospices

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local charity, Treetops Hospice, has welcomed the Health Secretary’s commitment to protect hospices from the impact of tax rises, following concerns about a proposed increase in National Insurance Contributions.

Based in Risley, the charity, which provides vital care and support to over 2,000 people living with life-limiting illnesses in Derbyshire, relies on fundraising to cover over £4.3 million a year to maintain its services.

The recently proposed rise in National Insurance Contributions, announced during the Budget, would add an additional financial burden on the charity, requiring them to raise an extra £120,000 to meet the increased costs.

CEO at Treetops Hospice, Julie Heath, said: “We are facing challenging times, and the proposed increase in National Insurance Contributions would have a significant impact on our finances.

Julie Heath, CEO at Treetops Hospice

“As the local hospice serving the people of Derbyshire, we don’t just provide care, we offer a place of comfort and support for families during their most difficult moments. Having to find an additional £120,000 next year to cover these increased costs would put pressure on our ability to deliver the high-quality care we are known for.”

Earlier this week, the Health Secretary, Wes Streeting pledged to adjust government grants to ensure hospices, including Treetops, are protected from the financial implications which come with the proposed tax increases.

Julie added: “Wes Streeting’s pledge to make sure hospices are protected is welcome news to Treetops. We look forward to hearing more details about the plan before Christmas, and we hope it will help secure the future of hospices across the UK.”

Treetops Hospice, the leading end-of-life care charity in Derby, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families.

Treetops Hospice is doing all it can to continue to support those in most need. The charity welcomes donations to ensure the future of the hospice and its services: www.treetopshospice.org.uk/donate