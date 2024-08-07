Joe Pye from Derbyshire has represented the UK at ‘Roverway 2024’ Scout event in Norway

Joe Pye, a Student from Derbyshire has just returned from representing the UK in Norway at the European Scout event, Roverway 2024.

Set on the beautiful fjord coastline of Lundsneset, Stavanger, the event was an opportunity of a lifetime where he immersed himself in adventure and Scandinavian culture.

Roverway is a gathering of 5,000 Scouts aged 16 - 22 years old, from across Europe and beyond.

The event was divided into three parts beginning with an expedition across Southern Norway for five days, followed by an international camp at Stavanger where Scouts engaged in a programme of Scouting activities and skill development, before culminating in a ferry trip to visit Copenhagen in Denmark.

Joe, 18 from Derbyshire said “It was amazing to sit down and have dinner with new friends from the Netherlands, Estonia and Spain after our canoe expedition and share stories.

"It was clear that we shared Scout values and talked about our differences and connections. The Roverway Opening Ceremony was on a huge scale, 5000 people together in a field having a party. Such an inspiration.”

Joe joined 5,000 other Scouts from almost every European nation to embark on 15 days of adventure, fun, and learning skills for life.

The theme of the event was ‘North of the Ordinary’. Roverway helped participants develop independence and resilience on its young participants by starting with a youth-led five day expedition across Norway

Chief Scout, Bear Grylls wished Joe well by saying, ‘A massive congratulations to Joe Pye who represented the UK at Roverway 2024. Roverway is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and make new friends, whilst participating in a programme that demonstrates true Scouting spirit by developing skills for life.

"Everyone involved had the trip of a lifetime in Stavanger. The diversity of people they met reminds us all about what the world has to offer: new cultures and new friends, becoming ever more tolerant and caring about others’.