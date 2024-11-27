Joanne and Alice take on Valencia Marathon to shine a light on rare neurological disorder

Joanne and Alice, from Alfreton in Derbyshire, have run more than 1200 miles this year in a race to find answers for Alice's rare disease.

The energetic duo, with Joanne pushing Alice in her wheelchair, have completed an astonishing 23 races and run a total of 227 race miles this year, culminating in the Valencia marathon on December 1st.

Their journey has been fuelled by a deeply personal mission: raising awareness and funds for the CASK Research Foundation, a charity dedicated to advancing research into CASK gene disorders.

Alice lives with an ultra-rare neurological condition caused by a mutation in the CASK gene, which affects fewer than 250 children and adults worldwide. Her condition has profoundly shaped her life, but it has not stopped her from being part of something extraordinary.

Joanne and Alice showing off their medals

The pair made headlines in 2022 when they became the first ever assisted runners to complete the London Marathon, breaking new ground in the event’s history. Until then, assisted runners were not permitted to take part. For Joanne, a single mother of two, running has become more than just a passion—it’s a lifeline for connection, joy, and advocacy.

“Running is something Alice can do just like everyone else, just in a different way,” Joanne shares. “She’s included, and everyone seems to know her. Alice loves it—she loves being outside and part of the excitement.”

Alice’s condition has caused her to lose skills over time, including her ability to walk. Joanne recalls the devastating moment Alice lost her balance and mobility overnight during a family holiday when she was 10. Despite regaining some ability to walk later, Alice has now lost that skill once more, and she is unable to stand unsupported. Joanne likens the challenges Alice faces to living with something as relentless as Parkinson’s disease.

“The only way to get answers for Alice—and to prevent other children from experiencing what she has—is through scientific and medical research,” says Joanne.

Running at Disney

Joanne and Alice’s lived experience has inspired them to dedicate their running efforts to CASK Research UK, a registered charity that funds pioneering research into CASK gene disorders and provides vital support to affected families globally.

Their journey to Valencia has not been without hurdles. The region has recently been struck by catastrophic floods, leaving the marathon route under water. Despite the uncertainty, organizers have confirmed the event will go ahead, holding it as a symbol of hope and resilience. For Joanne and Alice, who have faced countless challenges in their personal lives, the metaphor could not be more fitting.

If anyone embodies the spirit of perseverance, it’s this duo. As they take on their latest challenge, they hope to inspire others and shine a spotlight on CASK disorders, helping the condition gain the recognition it so urgently needs.

About CASK Research Foundation

Joanne and Alice running the London Marathon in 2022

CASK Research Foundation is a registered charity (No. 1197434) in England and Wales. The charity raises funds and awareness to accelerate breakthroughs in research, with the ultimate goal of developing treatments and a cure for CASK gene disorders. It also provides essential support for families in the UK and worldwide.

To support Joanne and Alice’s efforts, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/curecask-alice