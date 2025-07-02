Hope Valley legal firm celebrates centenary year at Hathersage Gala

Graysons at Hathersage Gala

Graysons Solicitors will be at Hathersage Gala on Saturday 12th July, timing with the firm’s ongoing 100th birthday celebrations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will be joined by a representative from Ashgate Hospice, a charity that Graysons has supported for many years. Most recently, the firm was proud to sponsor the hospice’s Dragonfly Appeal at Chatsworth House, which raised more than £93,000 to support its essential care work.

Graysons has built a strong presence in the Hope Valley since opening its Hathersage office in 2021. The firm continues to champion local life through its sponsorship of the Longshaw Sheepdog Trials, the Hathersage Players, and wider regional events such as Sheffield’s Art in the Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graysons’ Managing Partner Peter Clark said: “It’s a real privilege to be part of such a vibrant and welcoming community here in Hathersage. Supporting local events like the gala is one of the ways we can be involved and this year we can celebrate our 100-year milestone too — by giving back to the communities that make our work so worthwhile.”

Members of the legal team will be on hand at the event to answer questions and provide guidance on a wide range of legal matters, with free information materials available to take away.

Graysons Solicitors specialise in wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, lifetime planning and private wealth, property, family law, personal injury, and clinical negligence.

To find out more, please visit: www.graysons.co.uk

Graysons’ Hathersage office is located at Suite 6, Brunel House, Heather Lane, Hope Valley S32 1DP. For more information, call 01433 650718.

They also have offices in Sheffield and Chesterfield.