Healthwatch Derbyshire asks local people to take part in shaping the NHS

Health and social care patient watchdog, Healthwatch Derbyshire, is urging local people to have their say on the future of the NHS by taking part in upcoming workshops hosted by Joined Up Care Derbyshire.

The workshops, taking place in January and February, offer a vital opportunity for residents to share their experiences, ideas, and hopes for how the NHS should evolve in the coming years.

The workshops align with the government's launch of the 'NHS 10-Year Plan,' which outlines key shifts for the healthcare system. The plan is focusing on three changes:

1. Moving care from hospitals to communities.

2. Transitioning from analogue to digital solutions.

3. Prioritizing prevention over sickness.

These changes aim to create a more responsive, accessible, and sustainable NHS, making sure it continues to meet the needs of everyone, now and in the future.

Local people are invited to attend any of the following sessions:

• 22 January | 1pm - 3pm | Derby Conference Centre Book your place here https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/nhsderbyandderbyshireicb/t-kragvav

• 30 January | 1pm - 3pm | St Thomas Church, Chesterfield Book your place here https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/nhsderbyandderbyshireicb/t-qjenrpg

• 5 February | 6pm - 8pm | Online via Microsoft Teams Book your place here https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/nhsderbyandderbyshireicb/t-eadegnq

Amy Lacey, Engagement and Involvement Manager for Healthwatch Derbyshire, explained: "At Healthwatch Derbyshire, we know that the best way to shape future healthcare is by listening to the people who use it," said

"These workshops are an excellent chance for our community to influence the future of the NHS. We encourage everyone to take part and share their thoughts to help build a healthcare system that works for all."

For more information about the NHS 10-Year Plan and to register for a workshop, visit Joined Up Care Derbyshire’s website https://joinedupcarederbyshire.co.uk/news/nhs-10-year-plan-local-events-to-have-your-say/ Your input can help shape a brighter future for healthcare in Derbyshire and beyond.