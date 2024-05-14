Gresley Scout Group is getting bigger

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Can you help this thriving and growing Scout Group?

The 1st Gresley Scout Group had grown by nearly 60 per cent in two years. As a result of more children and young people joining and the retention of others, the Group is now looking to open a new Scout Group (boys and girls aged 10 to 14). Daniel Barnes, Lead Volunteer for the Group said, “Our brilliant volunteers run amazing programmes for the children, and this has resulted in more of them staying in the Group. They have told their friends, and this has resulted in more children joining.” Daniel added, “There are over 250 activities that Scouts do, these range from abseiling to zorbing with circus skills, hiking and paddle boarding in between.”

In a recent survey, 94 per cent of Scouts said they had developed skills useful to them in later life because of Scouts. In the same survey 88 per cent said they had tried activities in Scouts that they had not tried before.

Daniel said, “On 31 January 2022 the Group had 69 children and young people in the Group. On 31 January 2024 we had 110 children and young people. I’d love to open a new Scout Troop as soon as possible so more children can benefit from being involved and they can learn skills such as leadership, team working, independence and social skills. They will also have fun and be able to participate in a wide range of activities.”

In a recent survey, the reason adults volunteered was because they wanted to improve things and help people and it would give them a chance to use their exiting skills. At a recent event, Chief Scout Bear Grylls spoke about volunteers inspiring young people and providing them with opportunities to develop into the leaders of tomorrow.

The Group currently have two Beaver Colonies (boys and girls aged 6 to 8), two Cub Packs (boys and girls aged 8 to 10) and one Scout Troop (boys and girls aged 10 to 14). For more information about 1st Gresley Scout Group, please visit their website or Facebook page.