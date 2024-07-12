First business to join charity campaign giving Derbyshire kids free holidays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first business has signed up for a new campaign launched by much-loved charity, The Derbyshire Children's Holiday Centre, that gives hundreds of Derbyshire children free holidays by the seaside.

Des Gosling Mobility of Melbourne is the first company to sponsor a child to attend The Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre through its newly launched Just 1 Child campaign.

The much-loved charity has been going since 1891 and provides children with free holidays at its specialist centre in Skegness.

Last year the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre supported 329 Derbyshire families whose children were nominated to benefit from a free holiday by the sea for a range of reasons, including financial struggles, respite care, recovery from trauma or support with emotional wellbeing. It provided a total of 441 children’s holidays, working with 38 schools across Derby and Derbyshire. Children are often nominated to go to the holiday centre when it is felt that for one reason or another, they may not otherwise get a break.

Janine Stillwell, Des Gosling and Alan Grimadell

Its new campaign is appealing for the support of businesses to pay one child’s weekly fee: £450. Individuals keen to offer support are also being invited to give what they can with £10 paying for a child’s activities for the week; £20 paying for meals and £50 for transport.

The charity has reported soaring costs this year with rising bills meaning it has to find an extra £1000 a week compared with only a few years ago.

Now its leaders have launched their Just 1 Child campaign to appeal for more support from the local community, so that children can continue to enjoy a holiday when they might otherwise not get one.

Charity managers have reported that children benefit from their week at the centre through vastly increased self-esteem and broader horizons, and families say they love hearing about their adventures when they come home again.

The Derbyshire Children's Holiday Centre

Des Gosling Mobility Ltd has agreed to be the first business to sponsor the Just 1 Child campaign. The company, based on Station Yard in Melbourne, makes disability aids for vehicles, enabling people living with a range of conditions from multiple limb amputation to MS to be able to regain their independence through driving bespoke, specially adapted cars.

The company’s talented engineers are able to create hand controls within cars and other vehicles so that they can be operated by people who have lost the use of some of their limbs but can still drive with the right adaptations in place.

The company has recently created what could well be the world’s first disability controlled army tank for a man with Multiple Sclerosis who said it had made him the “world’s happiest man!”

Owner Des Gosling said: “I’m delighted to be the first business to sponsor the Just 1 Child campaign. I’m a father of four myself and I’m very happy to support a charity that is clearly benefiting hundreds of children in Derbyshire through free holidays in Skegness. It would be great to think that by us stepping forward and backing this campaign other companies might follow suit and sponsor a child too – I hope they will.”

Children enjoying a game of pool

Alan Grimadell, chair of the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre, said: “Thank you so much to Des Gosling Mobility of Melbourne for being the first business to support our Just 1 Child campaign. The smiles on the faces of children when they return from a week in Skegness tell us more than words just how much they value and appreciate their week with us. Our charity has been going since 1891 and it is still performing a valuable service today. A holiday at our centre means so much to the children who go. They learn so much confidence from being at a specially equipped centre that’s like a home from home. Businesses in Skegness give them a great time with free meals, days out and all sorts of treats, but running a charity still costs money and we’re so grateful to everyone like Des who is so generous with their support.”

To support the Just 1 Child campaign, see www.justgiving.com/dchc, or text 1CHILD10 to 70490 to give £10.