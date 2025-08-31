DLRAA receives donation from Ecclesbourne Farmers Discussion Society 2025

In the picture is left to right David & Richard

On Saturday, 30th August 2025, David Dilks on behalf of Ecclesbourne Farmers Discussion Society donated £1231.50 for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA).

David Dilks presented Richard Fletcher, Volunteer Community Representative for DLRAA, with the money. The donation was raised when the Society held their Annual Charity Clay Pigeon Shoot on 23rd June and it was decided that money raised would be donated to the Air Ambulance Service.

Richardsaid: “I was delighted to be presented with the money by David. DLRAA relies entirely on donations from members of the public as it receives no Government or National Lottery funding, therefore support from people such as David and Ecclesbourne Farmers Discussion Society really is invaluable and goes a long way to helping to keep our lifesaving service flying.”

When you’re fighting for your life, every second counts. For us, this makes every mission critical.

DLRAA was formed in 2008, every day of the year your local air ambulance is helping save lives. Our critical care paramedics, trauma doctors and pilots fly an average of ten to twelve rescue missions a day – from medical emergencies to road traffic collisions, to sports injuries, to industrial accidents. Our rapid response gives people the very best chance of survival and recovery. But we couldn’t do this without people like you.

We rely entirely on donations to raise the £2,300 we need to fund each rescue mission.