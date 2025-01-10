Derbyshire teens recognised by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace after lifesaving Duke of Edinburgh's Award training put to the test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of quick-thinking teenagers whose actions potentially saved their teammate’s life have been recognised by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh and a host of celebrities at The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award charity’s This is Youth celebration.

Derbyshire police cadets Clarissa Kershaw, Rosie O'Driscoll and Amelie Parkin, all 14, and Emilia Preece, Teri Lincoln and Bethan Jenkins, 15, were selected as winners of the All-stars of the Year category, after coming together to deal with a medical emergency whilst on their Bronze DofE expedition in the Peak District.

With their teammate Teri lying unconscious on the ground, the group’s “positive and calm” response and ability to put their DofE preparation and training into practice, were among the reasons why category judges, actor Oliver Phelps and DofE Youth Ambassador Megan, selected them as worthy winners.

The cadets, who have now achieved their Bronze DofE Awards, were celebrated alongside six other This is Youth winners at a star-studded event hosted by The Duke at Buckingham Palace*. They shared their story – and afternoon tea – with His Royal Highness and This is Youth celebrity judges.

Now in its second year, This is Youth recognises the amazing stories behind The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, its half a million participants and nearly 40,000 volunteers – celebrating the astonishing things young people achieve and the remarkable dedication of the adults who support them.

The DofE charity received hundreds of This is Youth nominations in seven categories, with the final winners chosen by panels including DofE Youth Ambassadors and celebrity supporters – McFly’s Harry Judd and mum Emma Judd, actor Oliver Phelps, athlete and TV Gladiator Jodie Ounsley, SAS: Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox, influencer Fats Timbo, high-profile chef Jon Watts and broadcaster Karthi Gnanasegaram.

Commenting on their win, Amelie, 14, from Ashbourne, said: “To know that we worked as a team to potentially save our friend’s life, it just felt awesome. Like superheroes without capes! And to be recognised as DofE’s All-stars of the Year just feels absolutely incredible.”

This is Youth All-stars of the Year judge, Oliver Phelps, said: “When I read about the actions of the Derbyshire police cadets in some very challenging circumstances, I was so impressed. Their composure and use of their training in getting the help their co-cadet needed was brilliant. They fully deserved their award and I’m sure will be an inspiration to many who hear their story.”

Derbyshire police cadet’s story

On a sunny day in May last year, cadets Clarissa, Bethan, Amelie, Emilia and Rosie, all from Derbyshire put their DofE expedition preparation and training to the test after their teammate, 15-year-old Teri, also from Derbyshire, collapsed in a remote location during the group’s Bronze expedition.

Having just passed the first checkpoint on day one of their two-day expedition, the group were shocked to discover their teammate Teri lying unconscious on the ground. With their first aid and communications training kicking in, they quickly rushed to her aid, elevating her legs, keeping her warm and checking her heart rate and breathing, whilst calmly communicating the situation with emergency services via their DofE Leader.

Amelie said: “When I found Teri unconscious, I felt a mixture of emotions. I was worried and a bit unsure of what to do, but then gut instinct kicked in and told me it was going to be ok.

“We had practised for situations like this and our Leaders were just on the other end of the phone so I knew it would be ok.

“As soon as we could, we took her bag off her and we put her in a nice comfortable position on the floor. Some of us called the Leaders while I spoke to Teri and did all I could to reassure her. Once the Leaders arrived, they checked Teri over and called mountain rescue and she was taken to hospital for treatment.”

Back at camp, knowing that Teri was going to be ok, the cadets decided to continue with their expedition, showing resilience and determination to finish what they had started.

Amelie said: “After we checked that everyone was ok. We thought that we had come this far, so we wanted to carry on. We had to carry on for Teri, and for ourselves.”

The teenagers, who all attend different cadet groups, came together specifically for this Bronze expedition as they had planned the same route and undertaken the same training. They had completed a practice expedition and learnt first aid covering ABC (airways, breathing and circulation) and CPR. They also tackled communications and what to do if something went wrong, including how to use police force radios and when to use the backup phone.

Dominic Wardle, DofE Leader and Principal Cadet Leader for Derbyshire police cadets, said: “What stood out the most to me was the group’s calm demeanour. Having met minimal times, they came together as a group of young people from all over the county and were still able to calmly work together, taking on different roles to support Teri.”

Teri was unconscious in the care of her teammates for nearly 20 minutes and, once the group raised the alarm, Dom quickly made his way to the group, covering around 2km in 10 minutes. Dom them took over Teri’s care, supporting her for a further hour, while mountain rescue and air and land ambulances attended the scene.

He said: “Once I arrived, I found one young person on the ground breathing and the group around them keeping them warm and comfortable, taking observations and talking to them – they did exactly what they were trained to do. The reaction of the group was positive and calm. They were methodical and kept detailed notes about what had happened and what they were doing, which they handed to me when I arrived."

Commenting on the value of the DofE and group’s This is Youth recognition, Dom said: “The DofE is very important for all young people it gets them out and about, pushes them outside of their comfort zone and has them learning new skills. It keeps their physical fitness up and empowers them to give back to their communities which sometimes they wouldn’t normally do.

“For this team to win the All-stars of the Year is a proud moment for us as staff and for the cadets themselves. It brings everything that they have done as an organisation and as individuals together and I’m really proud of them.”

Ruth Marvel OBE, CEO of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, said: “This is Youth shines a well-deserved spotlight on just a few of the incredible things being achieved by our outstanding participants and volunteers all over the UK, every day. From teamwork and innovation to overcoming personal challenges, all our winners have done amazing things through the DofE and are an inspiration to others. I want to congratulate and thank them for everything they are doing to challenge themselves, follow their passions and make a difference in their communities.”

To find out more about This is Youth and this year’s winners, visit: DofE.org.