Derbyshire NW team joins Home Secretary at Safer Streets Summit in Derby

Derbyshire NW’s Chair Dr. Fatima Eltinay and Consultant Abbie Coleman joined the Home Secretary and senior police leaders this week to back a new summer crackdown on town centre crime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair attended a national launch event at Derby County Football Club on Wednesday (3rd July), alongside Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, MP Jess Phillips, Derbyshire PCC Nicolle Ndiweni-Roberts, Chief Constable Rachel Swann, and Assistant Chief Constable Michelle Shooter, who leads on local policing across the county.

The event marked the start of the government’s Safer Streets Summer Blitz, which will see increased patrols and action against shoplifting, street crime and anti-social behaviour in over 500 towns across the UK — including across Derbyshire.

Dr. Fatima Eltinay said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbie Coleman Consultant Dr Fatima Eltinay, Derbyshire PCC Nicolle Ndiweni-Roberts, Chief Constable Rachel Swann

“This isn’t just about more boots on the ground — it’s about community reassurance, youth engagement, and bringing new energy to our local partnerships. We’re proud to be part of this mission to make our town centres safer and more welcoming this summer.”

The initiative responds to a sharp rise in crime across UK high streets, including a 60% increase in shop theft and a doubling in theft from the person between 2022 and 2024. Many retail workers have also reported rising levels of abuse.

Abbie Coleman added:

“We left the event feeling inspired and ready to take action. It’s a huge opportunity to put Derbyshire NW at the heart of meaningful change, connecting national strategy with real, local impact.”

Dr Fatima Eltinay with Home Secretary in Derby Football Club

As part of the blitz, Derbyshire is rolling out its Night Time Economy Charter, which focuses on safer town centres during evenings and weekends. Other plans include:

More visible police patrols in local high streets

Crackdowns on repeat offenders

Community-led summer schemes to keep young people active

Support for shopworkers facing violence and abuse

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire NW is already preparing to launch new community activities over the summer holidays, including family events, children’s safety role-play zones, and volunteer-led campaigns across Chesterfield, South Derbyshire, and beyond.

The event also introduced the Tackling Retail Crime Together Strategy, which brings retailers, police and security firms together to share intelligence and respond faster to prolific and organised offenders.

Derbyshire NW hopes to use the momentum from this event to secure more partnerships, resources and long-term support for its work with local families and communities.

For more on Derbyshire NW’s projects or to get involved as a volunteer, visit Derbyshire Neighbourhood Watch - Your Local Neighbourhood Watch.