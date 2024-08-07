Derbyshire dad-of-two takes on world’s toughest triathlon in aid of Sam Perkins’ MND charity

Derbyshire dad-of-two Paul Robinson is taking on the world’s toughest triathlon next month to raise vital funds for Sam Perkins’ Motor Neurone Disease (MND) research fund charity: Stand Against MND – with a swim across the English Channel just one third of the ordeal.

Only 58 people have ever managed to complete the Enduroman Arch to Arc triathlon so tough it has been dubbed “in the realms of the unthinkable” by Derby sports expert Dean Jackson, owner of Huub, whose wetsuit technology has helped some of the world’s top athletes win gold, and is supporting Paul’s challenge.

Dad-of-two Paul, who works as a strategic marketing manager for science company Lubrizol, is this September taking on the huge feat which kicks off with an 87-mile run from Marble Arch in London to Dover, followed by a swim across the English Channel – in itself one of the world’s toughest endurance challenges – followed by an 181 mile bike ride from Calais to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

To top things off, Paul is attempting the challenge without a wetsuit – which only six people taking part in the Enduroman have ever achieved.

Sam Perkins and Paul Robinson

He’s undertaking the mammoth triathlon in aid of Sam Perkins’ Fifty50 MND campaign Stand Against MND charity which has so far raised more than £270,000 to fund vital research into the brutal, aggressive disease.

Former triathlete Sam was diagnosed with MND in 2019 aged just 37, and he now uses an eye gaze device voice box to communicate. Inspirational Sam has managed to raise huge funds through launching his current Fifty50 fundraising campaign in October 2023, which highlights the fact that there is a 50 per cent chance of dying within the first two years of being diagnosed.

Yorkshireman Paul said he was inspired to sign up for the Fifty50 challenge having been a fan of former Leeds Rhinos rugby player Rob Burrow, who died in June 2024 from Motor Neurone Disease.

Fitness fanatic Paul has previously swum the channel, on the last occasion raising thousands for Rainbows Hospice in Loughborough, and has decided to take on the phenomenally tough Arch to Arc having seen TV coverage about it some years ago.

Paul Robinson training for his Channel swim

He said: “I’ve taken part in triathlons since I was nine years old and I’ve swum the English Channel three times. Even if I wasn’t training for anything I’d still be doing five to ten hours of exercise a week because I love sport!”

Paul is busy training hard for the Enduroman, being put through his paces by sports experts at Loughborough University, and getting used to the cold waters of the English Channel with regular swims at Spring Lakes in Long Eaton. He is consuming a whopping 6,600 calories a day in order to make sure his body can withstand the extreme nature of the challenge.

“I’ve always liked a challenge,” he explained. “It’s not just the physical side of it, it’s the mental side. When you enter an event, you’re not sure whether you’ll finish which is when the mental side of it kicks in.

“I feel I’ve been very lucky in my life and I’m keen to raise money for charity. I wanted a local charity to raise money for and I grew up watching Rob Burrow in Rugby League. Sam Perkins was a local triathlete and it’s such a terrible disease – I just want to raise as much money as I can to fund research.”

As well as being supported with a donation by his employers at Lubrizol, Paul has been provided with extensive free kit by Dean Jackson at Derby-based Huub, who is a close friend of Sam Perkins.

Dean, who has recently been honoured with an MBE for his pioneering company, Huub, said he was delighted to support Paul’s incredible challenge in aid of a cause close to his heart.

He said: “I’ve been friends with Sam for a long time – he helped us get a grant which enabled us to conduct vital research and development, helping Huub become what it is today.

“This challenge that Paul is undertaking really stood out to us. What he is doing is in the realms of the unthinkable. It’s one of those challenges that’s so extreme that it just doesn’t come into your consciousness. There are some things that are hard and some things that are crazy – for me, this is borderline crazy. And what Sam Perkins is living through is enough to push you through the crazy. I’m seriously impressed with Paul! And without Sam’s help, Huub would not have been in the position it’s in today.”

Sam said he was blown away by Paul’s efforts to support MND research. He said: “I’ve done my fair share of triathlons but this does not even compare! It’s vital that we fund more research into MND which is why I’m so grateful to Paul and everyone who has signed up for my Fifty50 campaign. I hope people are inspired by Paul’s efforts and give generously. It will really help him get over that finishing line to know that he is helping raise money for this important cause.”

To support Paul Robinson’s incredible triathlon challenge, you can donate here: www.justgiving.com/page/paul-robinson-1708769374932