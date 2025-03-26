Derby young roboticists to compete on national stage

Team DeGreeS of Freedom from Derby Grammar School won FIRST Tech Challenge UK’s top award at their qualifying tournament on 25 March at Sheffield Hallam University.

They’ll now progress to compete at the UK Championships in London among 64 of the UK’s top teams.

DeGreeS of Freedom took home the Inspire Award, which is given to the strongest team across a number of aspects including engineering, problem-solving and community outreach. The team have even been working on a short film about FIRST Tech Challenge UK alongside working on their robot.

The team left the event already preparing for the UK Championship with plenty of ideas to make them stand out from the UK’s very best. The UK Championship will be held at the London Copper Box Arena on 26-27 June.

Team members admiring their trophy

“This is so surreal. All the effort we put in finally paid off. We didn’t think we’d actually win. It’s honestly one of the best things that’s ever happened to us,” shared the winning team.

FIRST Tech Challenge UK is part of the global FIRST movement, established in 1989 which reaches 650,000 young people worldwide each year. This year’s game, INTO THE DEEP, presented by RTX, challenges teams to design, build and code robots for a water-themed game. During two-and-a-half-minute matches, teams navigate their robots through complex tasks, combining autonomous and driver-controlled operation.

FIRST Tech Challenge UK empowers young people aged 12-18 with the technical knowledge and soft skills to thrive in STEM and beyond. From September to March, working like teams in industry and often supported by a mentor, they design, build and program a robot to compete at progressive events. Teams hone new skills such as communication, teamwork, programming, project management, fundraising, design and engineering.

The programme is run by charity, FIRST UK, with a mission to make STEM less intimidating, more diverse and inclusive. They are supported by Arm, XTX Markets, RTX, Gene Haas Foundation, Bloomberg, Salesforce and Qualcomm.