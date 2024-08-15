Derby Scouts are getting bigger

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As more children want to join Scouts, we are looking for more volunteers

Did you know that since 31 January 2022, the number of boys and girls aged 4 to 17 involved in Scouts across South Derby has increased by over 13.2%? With increases across four of the five sections, Groups are looking for more volunteers to keep up with the demand for places. There are opportunities for adults to volunteer to help with Squirrels (ages 4 and 5), Beavers (ages 6 to 8) Cubs (ages 8 to 10), Scouts (ages 10 to 14) and Explorers (ages 14 to 17). There are also opportunities to volunteer in the background. This could be as a trustee, as an administrator, fundraising or IT.

Children and young people can get involved in over 250 activities. These range from abseiling to firelighting, geocaching to navigation and pioneering to zorbing. Skills people can learn and develop include teamwork, self-confidence, problem solving and social skills. Cub Scout Lola said, “Over the weekend, I’ve been climbing, kayaking, making a bracelet, got wet with the water rockets, made smores and took part in singing around the campfire. It’s been ace!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteer, Nigel said, “Volunteering with Scouts is flexible and whatever time you can give, we would find a role for you. We would provide training as and when you want to do some. As a volunteer, you will make new friends, learn new skills, share interests and experience, be taken out of your comfort zone (only if you want to be) and make a difference to people’s lives.” Nigel added, seeing a child achieve something they didn’t think they could do will always bring a smile to your face. Volunteering gives you a sense of purpose and a great deal of pride and satisfaction.”

If you want to know more about Scouts or where your nearest Scout Group is, visit www.scouts.org.uk