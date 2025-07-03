Cygnet Views celebrates Pride with vibrant funfair party

A care service for women in the East Midlands brought joy and celebration to staff and service users with their annual Pride party.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Wellington Street, Cygnet Views is a nine-bed care service for women with learning disabilities, run by Cygnet Health Care in Matlock.

Cygnet Views staff and service users rounded-off Pride month, which is celebrated throughout June, with a funfair-themed party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theme, chosen by service users to reflect what matters most to them, saw vibrant banners and colourful balloons brighten up the Cygnet Health Care service.

The funfair theme was a big hit and included face painting.

To encourage learning and conversation, educational Pride facts cards were placed throughout the garden as well as take-home treats for attendees.

Elizabeth Appleton, Cygnet Views Activity Coordinator, said: “Pride is so important to us here and we host a Pride celebration every year to encourage our service users to be completely themselves, love themselves and embrace who they are.

“Our service users played a huge role in the party preparations by blowing up balloons and setting up the activities. As they do every year, all of our service users engaged with the event and really enjoyed it, making the atmosphere even lovelier.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funfair party featured a professional photo station, glitter and face painting, plate painting and a series of traditional funfair games, such as hoopla and hook-a-duck.

Staff and service users joined together to celebrate Pride.

The celebration concluded with a buffet prepared by the Cygnet Group kitchen team as well as a special visit from a local ice cream van to add an extra touch of funfair magic.

Elizabeth said: “The party highlighted the importance of accepting others, both whilst they are at Cygnet Health Care services and also when they move on into the community. This is always encouraged but the Pride party is such a great reminder to view everyone as individuals regardless of their gender or sexuality and to further educate our service users about the LGBTQ+ community.

“The event perfectly captured the spirit of Pride – celebrating diversity, inclusion and the importance of being authentically yourself. It was wonderful to see our Cygnet Views community come together for such a meaningful and joyful day.”