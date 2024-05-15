Couple get on bike to raise mental health awareness
and live on Freeview channel 276
This marks the beginning of many adventures, as Daryl and Yvonne Ainsworth get ‘on their bike’, in and around Matlock and the surrounding towns and villages, sharing hope with those who may be struggling alone, whether with grieving a loss, but also with other challenges that life throws our way.
The bandstand came to life as musical entertainment was provided by Ivor Bundell, Joe Ash, Clive Paxton, Mick Mullarkey and Kevan Bundell.
The Grief Café and Tandem Restoration Project are sponsored by Matlock-based Daisy Vision Counselling.
Members of the press were invited to help spread the word about this important cause, during this special week as together we pedal towards a brighter future where mental health is understood and supported by all.