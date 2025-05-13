Could you help Scouts learn “skills for life?”

The 1st Gresley Scout Group is getting bigger. With two Beaver Colonies (boys and girls aged 6 to 8), two Cub Packs (boys and girls aged 8 to 10) and two Scout Troops (boys and girls aged 10 to 14), the future is looking very bright.

The second Scout Troop which was opened earlier this year due the demand for places is getting bigger with more young people wanting to join. With activities planned for the next few months ranging from archery to camping, cooking to fencing and pioneering to water sports there is something for everyone.

Kayley, who recently volunteered to work with the Scouts said, “The reason I joined as a volunteer was that my son was in the Troop and the Group were asking for more volunteers. I like working with young people and thought it would boost my confidence and give me the opportunity to push myself. I stepped forward and really enjoy it.”

Luke, who was a Beaver, Cub and is now a Scout said, “My favourite activity is cooking. We’ve cooked sausages over an open fire and made pancakes. It’s very pleasing to eat something that you’ve cooked yourself. Scouts are exciting, adventurous and fun.”

Tim, who joined as a volunteer six months ago said, “The Group were looking to open a second Scout Troop and I stepped forward. It was a great opportunity to get more involved in the community and to bring my skills to help the Group. I’ve also been able to learn some practical skills. I work from home so coming to Scouts gets me out of the house. It’s great to make a difference to the lives of young people and to see them grow in confidence and having fun.”

In a recent survey, nearly 80% of people felt that volunteering improved their wellbeing. In the same survey, 80% of people agreed that their lives were enriched by giving up their time to help others, and nearly 70% said they had gained new skills and knowledge through the training they have received while volunteering.

Daniel Barnes, lead volunteer for the Group said, “If you want to help with any of the sections or do some volunteering in the background, e.g. fundraising, being a trustee or helping in any way, whatever time you can give, we would be able to find a role for you. please get in touch with me on [email protected]. Daniel added “If you want to stay in your comfort zone, you can. If you want to be taken out of your comfort zone, you can.”