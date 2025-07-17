Construction Skills Hub draws regional attention

The Construction Skills Hub is receiving regional attention for the innovative approach it takes to skills development.

The Hub provides students with trade-based skills and qualifications in things like groundworks, brickwork, and joinery on a live construction site. This allows them to also gain the experience needed to access careers in the construction sector, and in time the Hub will support degree level apprenticeships. This innovative approach to learning, which is helping to close the skills gap, was featured on BBC Politics East Midlands. It has also been shortlisted for the Regeneration and Restoration Project of the Year award at Insider Media’s East Midlands Property Awards 2025, where the winners will be announced in September.

Funded through the Staveley Town Deal, the Hub is run in partnership between Chesterfield Borough Council, Chesterfield College, the University of Derby and the Devonshire Group.

Ivan Fomin, Chair of the Staveley Town Deal, said: “It is fantastic that this project is getting the recognition it deserves. This is a key project within the Town Deal programme because it helps ensure local people can gain the skills and experiences they need to access fantastic careers in the construction sector. This contributes to our aims of making Staveley a place where people can start, stay and grow.”

Over ten years, the Hub aims to provide careers insights, training and work experience for over 5,000 learners with qualifications delivered by Chesterfield College and the University of Derby.

Chesterfield College Principal, Julie Richards OBE, said: “Projects such as this are at the core of how we operate. Working directly with key employers, the Hub is supporting students to develop the skills required to meet the ever-increasing demand from within the construction industry. Sitting on the Staveley Town Deal Board I know the real impact this project will bring to the local area for years to come.”

Currently focussed on site-based trade qualifications, the Hub will also expand to include opportunities in retrofit and green technologies to ensure people studying at the Hub have skills for the future.

As well as site-based qualifications the Hub will also offer degree level apprenticeships in Construction Management, Quantity Surveying or Civil Engineering from the University of Derby.

Matt Snowden, Associate Provost for Industry Engagement at the University of Derby, said: “We are proud to be working in partnership with Chesterfield College and Chesterfield Borough Council to deliver training through the Construction Skills Hub, providing real-world learning opportunities for people looking to embark on a career in the construction industry or develop their skills so they can progress onto new roles. As a Civic University, we are committed to supporting regional economic growth and tackling skills shortages by working collaboratively with industry partners. This includes the delivery of our Degree Apprenticeships in Civil Engineering and our new provision in Construction Management, helping to build a strong pipeline of skilled local talent.”

The Hub is built on a live construction site in Mastin Moor, where the land was provided by the Devonshire Group who are responsible for the neighbouring housing development.

Andrew Byrne, Group Property Development Director for the Devonshire Group, said: “During every project we undertake, we always look for opportunities to add value and create a lasting legacy for the communities that we serve. We are therefore delighted to have been able to partner on the Construction Skills Hub on site at our Mastin Moor project. The Hub provides ongoing opportunities for education and skills development that we hope will have a positive impact on the local economy for many years to come.

“We take our role in contributing to the long-term prosperity of our region incredibly seriously and are looking forward to seeing more local people supported through this programme in the months ahead, and learning about the projects that they will be involved with in the future.”

The Construction Skills Hub is a key element within the Skills Action Plan – the delivery of which is a top priority for Chesterfield Borough Council as it supports the council’s objectives of making Chesterfield a thriving borough and improving quality of life for local people.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and Vice Chair of the Staveley Town Deal Board, said: “We are committed to making sure that our borough is a place where everyone has the opportunity to gain the skills and experience needed to secure an excellent career. We’re proud to support the construction skills hub because it is crucial to helping our residents get ahead, make a better life for themselves and grow our local economy.”

To find out more about the Construction Skills Hub, visit: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/staveley-town-deal