Church Wilne Rotary: David Greatbatch - Modern Day Space Exploration
We started off with looking at images from the James Webb telescope, which can see back to when the universe was only 2% of its current age.
James Webb Space Telescope - NASA Science
We were taken through discussions about “Is there intelligent life out here, are we alone”, “will we travel to other planets?”
We explored how we could get there.
SpaceX - Starship
It was a fantastic evening, we ran over time and we kept David answering questions.
Such a fantastic evening.
Next week we will be discussing the history of the Church Wilne Christmas Float, preparations are currently underway for our Christmas activities.
Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here: https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk
Or you may contact the Secretary at [email protected]
Rotarian Dr John A Cook.