Church Wilne Rotary: David Greatbatch - Modern Day Space Exploration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Rotary Club of Church Wilne recently welcomed David Greatbatch, amateur astronomer, to its speaker meeting, he gave a fascinating talk on Modern Day Space Exploration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We started off with looking at images from the James Webb telescope, which can see back to when the universe was only 2% of its current age.

James Webb Space Telescope - NASA Science

We were taken through discussions about “Is there intelligent life out here, are we alone”, “will we travel to other planets?”

Tell us what's happening in your area.

We explored how we could get there.

SpaceX - Starship

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a fantastic evening, we ran over time and we kept David answering questions.

Such a fantastic evening.

Next week we will be discussing the history of the Church Wilne Christmas Float, preparations are currently underway for our Christmas activities.

Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here: https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk

Or you may contact the Secretary at [email protected]

Rotarian Dr John A Cook.