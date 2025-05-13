Chief Scout Dwayne Fields opens new Scout Group HQ in Derby

Dwayne Fields, made his first visit to Derby as Chief Scout on Saturday 10th May. 35th Derby (Markeaton) Scout Group welcomed their Chief Scout to celebrate the opening of their new headquarters. Local Scouts travelled to the celebration of the new space on foot, utilising the skills they have learnt through Scouting and demonstrating their consideration of car use and traffic impact on the local community.

Far from a typical opening ceremony, the Scouts from the local area took part in hikes and bike rides from multiple locationsto find the new headquarters, and their Chief Scout!

Drake Edgar, Cub Scout aged 10said:

“It was really exciting meeting Dwayne at the opening of our new headquarters. I walked into the day with my friends and got to join in the activities. I am looking forward to playing hide and seek in our new building.”

The new headquarters, funded by a grant from the Youth Investment Fund, coincides with the group’s 110th anniversary. The group has been providing skills for life to the local area for over a century and from the new home for Scouts in Markeaton, shall continue to do so for many years to come.

Chief Scout Dwayne Fields said,

“It’s special to see a group with so much history opening a new home for Scouts in Markeaton. The group’s headquarters is a safe space for young people to make friends and learn skills for life. Today’s opening has given us a unique moment to reflect on Scouting in Markeaton’s past, celebrate the great work going on today while looking forward to the future.”

In attendance was Catherine Atkinson, MP for Derby North, Councillor Martin Reptonand Scouts of all ages from the local area. Everyone in attendance had the chance to take part in exciting activities including Tomahawk throwing, camp fires and crafts.

The group buried a time capsule, filled with keepsakes and information from the current membership to be opened by the Scouts of 35th Derby (Markeaton) in 2040 and in 2065 when the group turns 150 years old. The burying of the time capsule shows the group has no intentions of slowing down and will continue to provide adventure, friendship and skills to last a lifetime for generations to come.

Dave Whelan, the Group Lead Volunteer of 35th Derby (Markeaton) Scout Group said:

“With our new headquarters we’re able to offer even more activities for our existing Scouts, and more spaces to young people wanting to join our Scout group. We have been able to reach this exciting moment through funding from the Youth Investment Fund, our Scouts, the support of the local community and vitally, the adults who give their time for the young people of Markeaton to learn skills for life.”

To learn more about 35th Derby (Markeaton) Scout Group, including how you or your young person can get involved visit https://www.35thderbyscouts.org.uk/.