Chesterfield chef loses 14kg in just two months — and found joy in the process

“Fun and enjoyable” — that’s how Jordan, a Chesterfield chef, describes his weight loss journey with UP Strength. Balancing long hours in a hot kitchen with healthy living can feel impossible. Surrounded by food all day and often working late into the night, many chefs struggle to prioritise their own health. But 38-year-old Jordan proved it can be done.

In just 12 weeks, he lost 14kg (30lbs), built lean muscle, and discovered a new sense of energy — all while enjoying the process.

Before his transformation, Jordan was exhausted. Years of late shifts, irregular meals, and little structure had left him overweight, sluggish, and frustrated with his body.

“The physical toll was catching up fast,” he admits. “I was constantly tired and knew something had to change.”

Jordans 14KG Transformation

Determined to take control, Jordan joined UP Strength, Chesterfield’s award winning personal training provider. With expert guidance, he committed to a structured plan that combined regular exercise with a sustainable, balanced diet.

Instead of quick fixes or crash diets, Jordan’s trainer focused on building healthy habits that worked with his lifestyle — not against it.

The results were remarkable. In just two months, Jordan dropped 14kg, gained muscle mass, and reignited his love for food — this time with confidence and control.

“Training made the whole journey fun and enjoyable,” he says. “I never felt like I was missing out.”

Jordan won UP Strength client of the month for August 2025

Today, Jordan now has more energy than ever, both on the gym floor and in the kitchen. His transformation is proof that even in one of the toughest professions, it’s possible to prioritise health, feel great, and still enjoy food.

Jordan finally went onto say: "The biggest lesson I’ve learned is that consistency is the key to everything. In just a few months, I’ve not only seen a huge change in my body, but I’ve also gained a new understanding of myself and my relationship with food and exercise.

"Now, I’m so confident that if I keep going, I’ll have huge changes throughout my life because of these new habits. I'm incredibly grateful to my trainer, Alfie—he’s like a rock star."

The quality of UP Strength has been well noticed from transformations to awards.