Charity pausing children’s holidays in 2025 launches ‘Grand Days Out’ giving hundreds of Derbyshire families free seaside trips

A Derbyshire children’s charity is giving hundreds of families free seaside trips this summer after pausing its main holiday scheme in 2025.

This summer the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre has organised five free bus trips for families to visit seaside favourite Skegness where the charity has been based since 1891.

The families are travelling on buses provided free by Notts + Derby, part of Trent Barton, which is donating 74-seater coaches plus a driver to transport happy families to the coast and back.

Families will be welcomed at the charity’s centre where Derbyshire children have enjoyed free weekly stays for nearly 135 years. Sticking with the seaside theme they will also be treated to fish and chips too!

MP Catherine Atkinson with Abigails Simms and Eliza Moore who are heading to Skegness

Janine Holmes, the charity’s chief executive officer, said: “We were all disappointed we weren’t able to provide our normal holidays this year so to make up for it we’re treating families to a free day out in Skegness on us, instead.

“Normally children would be enjoying a week away from their parents but these trips are for families to enjoy together and we hope everyone has a great time.

“Our Grand Days Out would not have been possible without very many generous sponsors and we are enormously grateful to Notts + Derby, Rayburn Tours, Felix Frizou’s Titan Trust, Copemann Ashby and Connecture.

“Our charity is all about giving children the opportunity of a holiday when they otherwise might not get one. Children are put forward through schools for all sorts of reasons: some are caring for relatives, others are experiencing financial struggles. One thing unites them though, they all have a fantastic time by the sea and come back so much more confident after their time away.

The first group to experience the 'Grand Day Out'

“By offering these Grand Days Out we aim to bring families together with a shared experience they otherwise might not have had. All that remains to say is – all aboard!”

Children from schools across Derby and wider Derbyshire are attending the Grand Days Out, with the first one setting off from the charity’s traditional departure point at the Bonnie Prince Charlie Statue in Derby.”

Stuart Frost, managing director of Notts + Derby, said: “We have been working with the charity for a few years now and have been keen to establish a longer-term partnership. We’re a very local company run by local people for local people and we were keen to get involved.

“It’s really important that we give back to the communities we serve so we are delighted to be supporting these Grand Days Out! We are all about taking people from A to B and this is one way of providing our transport expertise to a really important charitable project.”

Jamie Boyden, Director of Rayburn Tours, a tour company based in Derby, said: "We’re proud to be working closely with the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre this year, supporting young people in creating once in a lifetime experiences. We’re thrilled to be part of a special day out where families come together, share laughter, and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

The first Grand Day Out was waved off from central Derby by Catherine Atkinson MP.