Campaign calls for more respect for retail workers

New statistics from retail workers union Usdaw have shown shocking levels of verbal abuse, threats and assaults against retail staff – with 69% of workers saying they have experienced verbal abuse and 45% who were threatened by a customer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield MP, Toby Perkins, has joined Usdaw for their ‘Respect for Shop Workers Week 2024’ in calling for more respect and protections for retail staff.

Toby Perkins said, “This is a really serious campaign that I hope everyone will take onboard – particularly in the run up to Christmas as shops get busier. There is a job for the police to do in targeting shoplifters, who are responsible for the majority of the threats to staff, but we can all make life easier for shopworkers by being more respectful, polite and patient.”

A survey conducted by Usdaw of over 4,000 retail staff showed that in the last twelve months:

Toby with Co-operative workers at their Littlemoor store

69% have experienced verbal abuse.

45% were threatened by a customer.

17% were assaulted.

70% of these incidents were triggered by shoplifting and two-thirds of those were linked to addiction.

The annual Respect for Shop workers Week runs from 11-17 November, with Usdaw members raising awareness of the union’s year-round Freedom from Fear Campaign and talking to the public to promote a message of ‘respect for shop workers’.

Toby added, “I met with staff from Littlemoor Co-op in the run-up to last Christmas to discuss the serious impact that abuse and violence has on their mental health. I will be discussing this with Derbyshire Constabulary but I am also hopeful that the Labour Government will introduce a new offence of abuse against shop workers so we can put an end to violence, threats and abuse at work – something of which I have been a long-time supporter”.