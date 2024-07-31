Bluebell Dairy makes it a jolly holiday for hundreds of children after gifting free ice creams

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire children being given free seaside holidays by a much-loved charity have been given further reason to smile with a summer of free ice creams.

Spondon-based Bluebell Dairy has generously teamed up with the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre and provided free ice creams for hundreds of children this summer.

The dairy has kindly gifted 12 five litre tubs of its classic flavours: chocolate, vanilla, raspberry rainbow, mint choc chip and plant-based caramel cookie dough plus posh waffle cornets and tubs for children attending the Skegness centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bluebell’s kind-hearted owners Rosemary, Geoff, Oliver and Ella Brown felt that as children were at the heart of their ice cream and farm business it seemed natural to join forces with the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre, which has been providing free five-day stays at its Skegness centre since 1891.

Alan Grimadell, Rosemary Brown and Janine Stillwell

Primary school children aged six and above are nominated to go to the centre if it is felt that they may not otherwise get a holiday, due to financial hardship or other reasons such as caring for relatives.

Centre manager Ali Byerley said the ice creams – specially transported to Skegness in a Bluebells’ refrigerated van - were going down a storm with children.

She said: “We are always looking for ways to make the week special when children come to us, whether that’s through days out at Fantasy Island, fish and chips or a trip to the beach. Ice cream is such a classic summer pleasure and you can’t get better than Bluebell’s – these ice creams are delicious! They are being very much enjoyed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bluebell owner Rosemary Brown said: “Bluebell Dairy is all about children – we are welcoming families all the time to come and enjoy spending time with our animals and sample our ice cream. We are absolutely delighted to have provided our ice creams for children attending the holiday centre in Skegness and we hope they are enjoyed down to the last lick!”

Children at the Derbyshire Children's Holiday Centre enjoying ice creams